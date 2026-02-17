Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

Junca receives cool souvenir from Canada captain in Milan

split Crosby Junca
By Jean-François Chaumont
Senior Writer LNH.com

MILAN -- In French, it’s called a “bâton.” In English, it’s a stick. Regardless of the language barrier, one of the best stories of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 involves a gift to a France goalie from Sidney Crosby.

While waiting in the handshake line after his country’s 10-2 loss to Canada at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday, Julian Junca worked up the courage to ask the Canada captain a question.

“I asked him for his stick,” Junca said. “I was uncomfortable at first because I had just faced him. But I was determined to ask for it. And it was no problem for him at all.

“In fact he brought it right into our dressing room. Imagine that! It was honestly an incredible moment. That shows how classy he is.”

Crosby then signed his stick and gave it to Junca.

The fact that Junca was celebrating his 28th birthday on the day (Feb. 15) of the game between “Les Bleus” and Canada did not lead to a party on the ice for the France goalie. His workday ended after two periods, having allowed six goals while facing 33 shots from the Canadian superstars.

As fate would have it, Crosby scored the sixth and final goal against Junca late in the second period.

But when Junca recalls his game against Canada down the road he won’t talk about the six goals he gave up, like the one Crosby scored on him. He’ll remember No. 87’s generosity.

“Crosby represents hockey in general,” Junca said. “He has demonstrated resilience with all that he has experienced over the years. Even at his age (38), he still wants to be the best on the ice. He continues to show the way for young hockey players. He makes them dream and get to know hockey. When you say ‘Crosby’ in France, he’s not widely known. The people who follow hockey know him and he means a lot to us.”

At first, the French goalie did not want to publicize his moment. He acknowledged that in the mixed zone after France was eliminated following the 5-1 loss to Germany.

“They made me talk about it,” Junca said with a smile. “Now I just hope the stick makes it home and it doesn’t get stolen! This story needed to be told.”

The France communications team streamed a video on social media of Junca talking about his big moment with Crosby the day after the game against Canada.

Crosby briefly talked about the story following Canada’s practice ahead of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

“He asked for my stick when we shook hands,” he said. “I met him at the world championships when we also played against France. That’s hockey. We trade sticks sometimes. I was happy to give it to him.”

On May 13, Canada defeated France 5-0 in a preliminary round game at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm. Junca was in goal for that game. And Crosby also scored a goal on him.

“We saw each other in May,” Junca said. “Our dressing rooms were close so I took the opportunity to trade sticks with him. He asked all kinds of questions, even more than we had for him. It was something else. He’s a really good guy, in addition to the player he is.”

And what did Crosby ask about?

“Where do you play?” he said. “Then he had encouraging things to say, like, ‘you played a good game.’ It felt pretty good to hear that.”

France’s No. 1 goalie in Milan, Junca is playing his second season in the Slovakia Extraliga. He is playing for Trencin this season after his first season with Michalovce.

News Feed

Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

Hallander Returns to Practice with a New Perspective

The Man-Tha

Silovs Embraces ‘Incredible Opportunity’ with Latvia

Inside Scoop: Penguins at the Winter Olympics

Playing for Sweden Is a Dream for Karlsson