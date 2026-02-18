Penguins to Hold ‘Fourth Wing’ Night on Saturday, April 4 against the Florida Panthers

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host Fourth Wing Night when the team faces off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, April 4 at 5:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena.

The game will be a celebration of “Fourth Wing”, a fantasy novel by bestselling author Rebecca Yarros. Fourth Wing is the first book of “The Empyrean” book series which also includes “Iron Flame” and “Onyx Storm”. All three novels have held the spot as a #1 New York Times bestseller.

All fans that purchase either of the two special ticket packages that are available – the ‘Wing Leader VIP Package’ and the ‘Dragon Riders Package’ – will receive a Penguins x Fourth Wing crewneck sweatshirt. Fans that select the Wing Leader VIP package will have exclusive access to a VIP pre-game happy hour at the Basgiath War College (PPG Paints Arena) as well as other exclusive memorabilia. A full breakdown of each ticket package is below:

Wing Leader VIP Package – Limited to 500 fans

  • Center-Ice Club or FedEx Level Ticket
  • Co-Branded Penguins x Fourth Wing Crewneck
  • Autographed Bookplate and Wing and Claw Special Edition Fourth Wing Book
  • Early Entry + Exclusive Happy Hour with Cash Bar

Dragon Riders Package

  • FedEx or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Level Ticket
  • Co-Branded Penguins x Fourth Wing Crewneck

Ticket packages for Fourth Wing Night go on sale tomorrow, February 19 at 10:00 AM and can be found here. Tickets purchased from both ticket packages will include a $3 donation back to Rebecca Yarros’ charity One October. All Penguins x Fourth Wing merchandise included in both packages is exclusive to ticket purchasers and will not be available online.

The night will also feature Fourth Wing themed in-game elements, as well as a special message from Rebecca Yarros who will not be in attendance.

