Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

When Ben Kindel took the ice at SAP Center for Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win over the Sharks on Saturday (full recap here), he was flying.

He became the first 18-year-old with five-plus shots in a game for Pittsburgh since Jordan Staal did so in 2007. It was part of a tremendous 200-foot game for Kindel, showing off his intelligence and skillset across all three zones.

"It's another good step for him," Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. "We knew this was going to be a little bit of a different type of game for him. Not just for him, but for (fellow rookie) Harrison Brunicke. I think they're starting to learn now that every night is going to look a little bit different. Every team is going to look a little bit different. But I thought he did a good job on both sides of it. I think probably, he's not getting enough credit for how well he can play there and how much he's growing away from the puck."

Kindel was coming off a night off in Los Angeles, just like the 19-year-old defenseman Brunicke earlier in the California trip, as he did not play in Anaheim. Muse said it is all part of their development plan.

He explained that Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas and Penguins Director of Performance Rich Rotenberg have experience with situations like this from their time with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

“There's been a lot of discussions with them and with the rest of the staff in terms of what's going to be best for these younger players, guys that are in their teens coming into this league,” said Muse, who spent time behind the bench with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

“The purpose for this plan is to ensure that they continue to get strong, that they continue to grow, and we're putting them in the best position for them. They're in a different situation just because of their age. It's something I strongly agree with, and I've learned some lessons myself just with my time working with younger players. And so, there is a reasoning behind this.”

Both Brunicke and Kindel said they trust in that plan, and feel grateful that the Penguins are looking out for their long-term development.

“We’re just trying to get better and learn each day, so each day we can get in the gym or watching games, learning from these guys, is crucial,” Brunicke said. “It’s definitely going to help for our development.”

“We were never sure if we were gonna play in the NHL, and we're still not sure if we're gonna stay in the NHL. There's still a lot of time left for them to make decisions and stuff,” Kindel said. “So, you know a spot’s never safe. You got to keep working. So, it's just kind of an ongoing process, I feel, with a plan.”

These last few weeks have been the best kind of chaos for the teenagers, who made their NHL debuts at none other than Madison Square Garden in the 2025-26 season opener. Brunicke then scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 9 against the Islanders, while Kindel netted his on Oct. 11 against the Rangers.

And while they have put forth strong performances, Brunicke admitted with a smile that there is a lot going through their heads every day.

“But I am just kind of settled in more and feeling more confident,” he said. “Especially with the plan they have set for me and Kindy. It’s nice they have our backs, they know what’s good for us.”

Kindel said he treated Thursday more like a practice day, getting a good skate in and then a lift afterward. Because if you ask any young player what they need to work on, adding strength is usually at the top of the list.

“Definitely in the gym as well, whenever I can, to get little lifts in and try and put on strength and muscle. Still trying to build a lot of that,” he said. “Then just watch the game, watching all the little details. I think it’s just good to get a different view on the game, take a step away and be able to see the game from a different angle. So, just going to take what I learned into the next game.”

As Dubas told SportsNet Pittsburgh play-by-play broadcaster Josh Getzoff in the first episode of the GM Show, both players have special traits that are emblematic of where they were drafted – Brunicke in the second round (45th overall) in 2024, and Kindel in the first round (11th overall) in 2025.

But while they were certainly given ample opportunity, starting with the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo and moving into the exhibition games, nothing was handed to them.

“Some young guys fall off as it goes, and others just continue to play extraordinarily well every opportunity they get,” Dubas said. “I think in both of their cases, they had a lot of great moments. But the thing that was, I think, most important for us was that when they had tough moments or mistakes, they didn't let it derail them. They redeemed themselves. They got better.”

He went on to say that the Penguins don’t have any preconceived notions about what will happen with Kindel and Brunicke, who return to Pittsburgh having played five games each. They can play up to nine in the NHL before using a year of their entry-level contracts. Getzoff asked for Dubas’ thoughts on that window back on the 8th:

“I think we will re-evaluate it at different intervals, right? And I think that the nine-game situation gets a lot of play because you burn a year off the entry level. And so, that'll be one checkpoint you got. There's a bunch of them. There's the nine-game checkpoint. There's the there's the World Juniors. Are they going to go, are they going to not play for Canada, are they on the Canadian team or not? And if so, will we release them to go? Then there's the 40-game checkpoint for season towards unrestricted free agency. There's return dates for major Junior. So, with both of them, I think management and the coaching staff, we're committed to continuing to give them opportunity in practice. Dan will determine whether that is into games. And also know that if they're not going to be here, they're going to be back in Kamloops and Calgary, respectively, for Harrison and Ben. But we will not be reactive after one practice or one game. We'll continue to give them opportunity and see how they perform.”