Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

The Penguins continue their season-long seven-game road trip spanning a total of 15 days. It’s the longest road trip for Pittsburgh since their eight-game road swing nearly 30 years ago from Oct. 14-28, 1997 (NYR-MTL-TBL-FLA-SJS-EDM-VAN-CGY).

Sidney Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 53 points (15G-38A) in 52 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 20th season. The 37-year-old Crosby has one of the highest points-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on.

Matt Grzelcyk notched an assist on Monday night in San Jose which doubled as his 26th point (1G-25A) of the season. In doing so, he tied his career high of 26 set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23. His 0.50 points-per-game average is on pace to be the second-highest of his career.

Grzelcyk has already set career highs this season in assists (25) and power-play points (10), and is on pace to establish a new career best in time on ice per game (20:13).

Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners and is fourth on the team with 32 points (4G-28A) this season. Only Sidney Crosby (38) has notched more assists than Karlsson, and he’s two helpers shy of reaching the 30-assist plateau for the 12th time in his career. No active NHL defenseman has more 30-assist campaigns than Karlsson.

Michael Bunting has been a force on Pittsburgh’s sixth-ranked power play this year. He leads the club with nine power-play goals, which is tied for sixth in the NHL.

Bunting’s next power-play tally will make him just the seventh Penguin in the last 10 years to have 10-plus power-play goals in a season.

Bryan Rust, who ranks second on Pittsburgh with 19 goals, is just one tally shy of his sixth 20-goal season. He’s looking to become just the ninth player in franchise history to have six or more 20-goal seasons with the team.

Kevin Hayes has picked up five points in 13 games (4G-1A) since returning to the lineup on a regular basis on Jan. 3. During that span, only Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby have more goals on Pittsburgh.

Hockey Club forward and West Mifflin native Logan Cooley faces off against Pittsburgh tonight for the fourth time in his career. Cooley, who was selected third overall by Arizona in the 2022 NHL Draft, got his start in hockey in the inaugural season of Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play Program. He is the highest draft pick by a Pittsburgh native, surpassing Coraopolis native J.T. Miller who was drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011.

Cooley has three points (3A) in three career games against the Penguins.

Quick Hits

1) Forward Sidney Crosby is one power-play assist away from 400 in his career and three away from tying Mark Messier (402) and Joe Thornton (402) for the 14th-most power-play assists in NHL history.

2) Bryan Rust is one assist shy of surpassing Chris Kunitz (219) for sole possession of the 20th-most assists in Penguins history.

3) Per moneypuck.com, Pittsburgh’s top line of Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust have generated 20.3 expected goals this season, a figure that ranks fifth among all NHL line combinations this season.

4) The Penguins rank sixth in the NHL in power-play percentage (26.2%) and have gone 5-for-16 (31.3%) through the first six games of their seven-game road trip.

5) Forward Cody Glass’ 52.4% face-off win percentage is on track to be a career high and Kevin Hayes’ 53.5% face-off win percentage is on pace to be the second highest of his career.