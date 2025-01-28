Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Much like the later stages of the third period, the Penguins came out strong at the outset of the game. Coming off a pair of rough outcomes against Seattle and Anaheim, the Penguins’ legs appeared rejuvenated against the Sharks. Taking advantage of Sunday’s well-placed day off, the Pens came out with excellent jump.

Less than a minute into the contest, Kevin Hayes set the tone for the Pens’ strong start, hitting the post on a 2-on-1 with O’Connor. By driving hard to the back post, O’Connor forced Liljegren to take an interference penalty as both skaters battled for the carom off the post.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, it was unable to capitalize off the early momentum. The Pens fired four shots on goal on the ensuing power play, then almost immediately following the man-advantage, Marcus Pettersson hit a post before Askarov made a sliding right-pad save on Bunting’s breakaway.

In total, the Penguins were credited with six of the first eight shots, and you would like to think that with some better puck luck during those opening sequences, the outcome of the game could have been reversed.

Pittsburgh concludes its road trip on Wednesday night when it makes its first-ever trip to Salt Lake City to play Utah Hockey Club at 10:30 PM ET.

"It's hard because we've had a lot of looks the last few games and haven't necessarily been scoring,” O’Connor said. “It can be frustrating when that happens, so, just have to find a way to regroup and get the next one. I think the last few games, we've done a lot of good things - we haven't gotten the result. So, we have to find ways to make it happen."

NOTE: NHL.com continued its unveiling of all 32 clubs’ Quarter-Century Teams, with San Jose at bat during Monday’s first intermission. Current Penguins blueliner Erik Karlsson was selected to the Shark’s Second-Team on defense. Karlsson spent five seasons wearing silver and teal, including his banner 2022-23 campaign that saw the high-flying Swede capture his third Norris Trophy thanks to 101 points (25G-76A) while playing for current Pittsburgh assistant coach David Quinn, who was in his first season as the Sharks’ bench boss.

Patrick Marleau, the NHL’s all-time games played leader who enjoyed a brief cup of coffee with Pittsburgh during the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season, joined Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski on the Sharks’ First-Team.