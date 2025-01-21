Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Hayes-Heroes
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins showed their support for the Los Angeles Fire Department on Monday at Crypto.com Arena during the Kings’ first home game in 16 days after their game on Jan. 8 was postponed due to the southern California wildfires, which are still ongoing.

The players wore LAFD hats during warmups, LAFD shirts throughout the day with their workout gear, and sported LAFD stickers on their helmets for the game. Penguins staffers, coaches, and management – including President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas – all wore LAFD gear as well.

“I always say they don't get enough credit, especially in times like right now over here,” Kevin Hayes said. “Obviously they’ve gotten a lot of face time, and people are talking about them now, but their jobs haven't changed at all. They've been doing this every day. I think that's not just this fire department. This one is doing a great job. I think every fire department around the world in this country deserves a lot of props. I think it's cool for us to honor them.”

Back at home, the forward honors first responders at every Penguins home game through his initiative Hayes’ Heroes to recognize the sacrifices and efforts they make for the community. The initial inspiration came during his time in New York, where Hayes began his NHL career and played for five-plus seasons.

The Rangers had a team-building outing at The 9/11 Memorial and Museum, with Hayes calling it an emotional day. On the way out, Hayes decided then and there he would do something to honor the families of those affected by the terrorist attacks.

When Hayes was traded to the Flyers in 2019 and subsequently signed a seven-year contract, he kept the initiative going, this time with first responders. After being acquired by the Penguins in the summer, Hayes got it started at the beginning of the season in Pittsburgh. Hayes purchases the tickets and meets with his guests after the game for a quick chat and photo, win or lose. Hayes is often gifted what first responders call ‘victory coins,’ which are usually patches.

“I have an insane amount back home. Eventually, I’ll probably make a little mural out of it,” Hayes said. “They all get super excited for (the night), because most of them were hockey players at one point, which is cool. But I mean, it’s just something that's kind of close to me."

Hayes said he has a lot of family members and friends that he grew up with in Boston who are police officers and firefighters, which is why it’s close to his heart.

“I see them all the time in the summer. Big supporters of myself, big supporters of the NHL,” Hayes said. “I think it's a situation where us as professional athletes, we kind of get all this recognition, and people look up to us and think that we're a lot cooler than we are.

“So, I think it's just a small token to show how much I appreciate what they do. It takes a lot of guts to do what they do, and I don't think they get enough credit. So, it's just a tiny token, but I think it goes a long way.”

