Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins announced plans for the annual Black Hockey History Game, presented by CNX, on Tuesday, February 4 versus the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena.

The game serves as a testament to the rich history and achievements of Black Americans, particularly their significant contributions to the Greater Pittsburgh community and hockey. The Penguins are proud to celebrate Black History Month in 2025 through this extraordinary event that promises to Inspire, Connect and Elevate (ICE).

The festivities will kick off with a special skate hosted by the Black Girl Hockey Club at the Hunt Armory from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Feb. 4. The session is free, however, registration is required. Inquiries should be directed to the Black Girl Hockey Club.

The Penguins will welcome Anita Levels, a vocal artist, voice influencer, songwriter and producer, to perform the National Anthem. The Texas-born artist comes from a musical family, and her soulful vocals have graced national and international stages. Special guest DJ Arie Cole, resident DJ at Brillobox, will be located in the Coke Studio for the game.

The Penguins will honor local Black leaders within labor, hockey and the Pittsburgh community throughout the game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will be hosting an auction featuring jerseys with traditional Pan-African colors of red, black and green as well as Penguins’ gold to represent the spirit and rich history of the Black community. Pucks used during warm-ups and other specialty autographed pucks will be available for purchase behind Section 104. Proceeds from the night will benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation’s diversity youth hockey programming and initiatives.

Other plans for the evening include:

  • Co-branded CNX BHM rally towels for the first 7,500 fans in attendance.
  • A display from the University of Pittsburgh’s Nationality Room and Intercultural Exchange highlighting the rich history of Pittsburgh’s African American community.
  • A first intermission performance of the Black National Anthem by the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Choir at the BetRivers deck.
  • A special Military Salute featuring veteran Tyree Griffie during the second period.
  • Various organizations tied to advancing Black excellence and supporting the Black community in Western Pennsylvania will be available on the concourse behind the Captain Morgan Club.

Fans who purchase tickets through this special offer will receive a Penguins-branded Black Hockey History Shirt.

For more information on the Penguins’ Black Hockey History Month programming, visithttps://www.nhl.com/penguins/community/black-hockey-history.

