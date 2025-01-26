Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said Imama came with an excellent reputation, having been a captain in the American Hockey League during the 2022-23 campaign with the Tucson Roadrunners. Imama entered this year having played seven seasons at that level, along with 15 NHL games, and has been exactly as advertised ever since.

“He's been really good for Wilkes-Barre, a great leader down there, just a good person. I think guys gravitate to him because of his energy. So, we're excited to have him,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said.

“He’s such a great person. He has a certain passion for the game, he's got a passion for life. I think he's a great addition to our organization. He's getting rewarded here with a call-up.”

At 6-1 and 221 pounds, Imama is built like a linebacker, but got into hockey through the first friend his father Bokondji Sr. made in Quebec after immigrating there from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“He was a big hockey fan. He had a son, too, that was playing, and he kind of just told my dad to put me in, and the rest is history,” said Imama.

Imama told Seth Rorabough of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review how much seeing him play in this league means to his father:

“My dad tried to remind me, the best he can, pretty much every day how special it is for him to just see the family name on (an) NHL jersey. It means a lot. I just try to do my best to make him proud, make everyone proud.”

Imama brings a unique skillset in terms of toughness, as his mindset centers around being physical, hard to play against, and protecting those around him. “He's a guy that's eager to stick up for his teammates,” Sullivan said.

But fighting isn’t the only element Imama brings. Dubas spoke highly of Imama’s ability to get in on the forecheck, separate people from the puck, and win possessions.

“If things get to that level, he can handle himself. But that’s more of an ancillary benefit than anything else,” Dubas said.

Imama, who was credited with three hits, sent Pittsburgh to the man-advantage because of that ability in their 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

"I thought he brought a ton of energy for us. Draws a penalty in the first period, was physical. I thought he played solid,” Sullivan said.