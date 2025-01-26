Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Boko-Imama
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Boko Imama was one of the bright spots for Pittsburgh on Saturday in Seattle (full recap here).

With Bryan Rust day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the team called up the 28-year-old forward to make sure they had enough players to field a lineup. Imama traveled from New York to Washington on Friday, and ended up slotting in for the afternoon tilt with Blake Lizotte missing a second straight game due to illness.

“It was great, and obviously a little bit unexpected as we were on the road already with (Wilkes-Barre) Scranton,” Imama said. “But, it's always nice to be called up."

It was a big boost for the group, as the tough-as-nails forward with a heart of gold has been beloved throughout the organization since reporting for his first training camp in the fall after inking a one-year deal in the offseason.

Imama was actually with his friend and fellow Montreal native P.O Joseph when trying to decide where to sign. Imama played with P.O’s older brother Mathieu, who is also in the NHL, and became friends with both Joseph boys.

“We were talking in the summer when I was a free agent. I had a few other teams, too, calling. I always knew the Penguins were a really A-class. With the help from P.O, I just knew, and I knew it was a great fit,” Imama said. “So, so far so good. I can't really complain whether I'm in Wilkes or up here. It's been a great experience."

Imama speaks to the media

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said Imama came with an excellent reputation, having been a captain in the American Hockey League during the 2022-23 campaign with the Tucson Roadrunners. Imama entered this year having played seven seasons at that level, along with 15 NHL games, and has been exactly as advertised ever since.

“He's been really good for Wilkes-Barre, a great leader down there, just a good person. I think guys gravitate to him because of his energy. So, we're excited to have him,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said.

“He’s such a great person. He has a certain passion for the game, he's got a passion for life. I think he's a great addition to our organization. He's getting rewarded here with a call-up.”

At 6-1 and 221 pounds, Imama is built like a linebacker, but got into hockey through the first friend his father Bokondji Sr. made in Quebec after immigrating there from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“He was a big hockey fan. He had a son, too, that was playing, and he kind of just told my dad to put me in, and the rest is history,” said Imama.

Imama told Seth Rorabough of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review how much seeing him play in this league means to his father:

“My dad tried to remind me, the best he can, pretty much every day how special it is for him to just see the family name on (an) NHL jersey. It means a lot. I just try to do my best to make him proud, make everyone proud.”

Imama brings a unique skillset in terms of toughness, as his mindset centers around being physical, hard to play against, and protecting those around him. “He's a guy that's eager to stick up for his teammates,” Sullivan said.

But fighting isn’t the only element Imama brings. Dubas spoke highly of Imama’s ability to get in on the forecheck, separate people from the puck, and win possessions.

“If things get to that level, he can handle himself. But that’s more of an ancillary benefit than anything else,” Dubas said.

Imama, who was credited with three hits, sent Pittsburgh to the man-advantage because of that ability in their 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

"I thought he brought a ton of energy for us. Draws a penalty in the first period, was physical. I thought he played solid,” Sullivan said.

News Feed

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Game Preview: 01.17.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

Tristan Jarry Placed on Waivers: Explanation and Reaction

Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning

Game Preview: 01.12.25 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Penguins "Just Didn't Have It In Any Capacity" Versus Ottawa

Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators