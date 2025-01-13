Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

NoA-Save-the-Date-GENERAL-landscape (2)
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation invites you to stroll the Penguins Pier at the 2025 Night of Assists Gala presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield on Wednesday, February 5 at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

This year, the players and staff provide a carnival theme and the entire roster of Penguins players, coaches and management will be in attendance to soak-in the timeless appeal of an evening on the boardwalk! Don’t miss this opportunity to visit a seaside carnival complete with all the traditional sights and sounds including live music by the Studio E Band.

Proceeds from “Night of Assists” support the four pillars of the Penguins Foundation: youth hockey, education, wellness and community. “This is one of the most unique and special nights of the year for Penguins fans. It’s an opportunity to interact with our players and enjoy a festive evening, all while raising money for this community,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation.

Serving as celebrity carnival barkers, Penguins players will host a variety of interactive carnival games including fan favorites Chuck-A-Puck, Penguins Plinko, and a Giant Prize Wheel.

Each game gives guests a chance to meet Penguins players and win unique prizes; and, a one-of-a-kind auction will feature items to attract any Pens fan. Guests can also enter for a chance to win great prizes including a weekend in Boston to see the Pirates vs. the Red Sox, with a VIP tour of Fenway Park, and roundtrip airline tickets.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM, and player introductions are scheduled for 7:45 PM. VIP begins at 6PM. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased here.

To learn more about the event, visit: Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's Night of Assists – Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation’s Night of Assists.

