Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka has high expectations for himself

Red Wings’ No. 17 overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry Draft off to strong start in first full SHL season

DET Waiting in the Wings Axel
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.

The simple advice that Axel Sandin Pellikka received from Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman after the club’s 2023 Development Camp this past summer continues to motivate the 18-year-old defenseman prospect.

“Steve Yzerman came up to me and said, ‘The only guy that can stop you from making it to the NHL is yourself,’” Sandin Pellikka recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I took that with me, that I’m the only one who can stop myself from coming to the NHL. I’m going to do my very best to get there and be a good NHL defenseman one day.”

Selected No. 17 overall by the Red Wings at this year’s NHL Entry Draft, Sandin Pellikka is off to a strong start in his first full season with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League. Through 20 games, Sandin Pellikka has 12 points and leads all SHL defensemen with eight goals.

“I want to contribute as much as I can for the team every game and give my best out there,” Sandin Pellikka said. “If it’s blocking a shot or scoring a goal, I want to do it for the team.”

Sandin Pellikka’s eight goals are the fourth-most by any SHL defenseman aged 19 or younger in a single season. Only Tomas Jonsson (nine goals in 1977-78 and 11 in 1978-79) and Ulf Samuelsson (nine goals in 1982-83) have netted more in a single campaign.

“I feel very good to start this season,” said Sandin Pellikka, who still has 32 SHL games left this season. “I get a lot of confidence from my coaches here at Skellefteå. They are very supportive. I like playing for them a lot, so they’ve helped me gain some confidence since last season.”

Sandin Pellikka opened the 2022-23 campaign with Skellefteå’s U-20 squad, recording 36 points in 31 games before finishing with five points in 22 contests.

“(Last season) was kind of a breakthrough for me, so even coming into this season, I had a lot of confidence,” Sandin Pellikka said. “I’ve had a couple lucky bounces and some shots that have gone in, so I’m happy with the start.”

Sandin Pellikka is also proud of the strides he has made defensively.

“Last season, coming into the SHL from U-20 was a big change for me,” Sandin Pellikka said. “Especially defensively, playing against a lot bigger guys, it was hard to hit them and put a stop to their play. But this season, I feel like I can have better gaps and close guys down at times.”

Getting stronger will help Sandin Pellikka establish himself as an SHL defenseman, according to Red Wings Director of Player Development Dan Cleary.

“He’s already in good shape,” Cleary said about Sandin Pellikka on July 5. “He’s got to get stronger and a little bit quicker, but he’s certainly got the brain. He’s got the tools, a nice set of hands and good patience. Just work on certain areas of the game. Defending’s going to be a big thing for him and working on his shot. Lots of time for that.”

Sandin Pellikka said he keeps in contact with the Red Wings’ European Scouting and Player Development staff, led by Nicklas Lidstrom and Niklas Kronwall, and enjoys learning how he can improve his overall game.

“Especially Kronwall, he’s been on the ice with me once and helped me with my movement on the blue line,” Sandin Pellikka said. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t helped me with the hitting yet, but I hope that comes in the future. Mostly, they help me off the ice.”

Looking ahead, Sandin Pellikka has high expectations for himself and Skellefteå this season.

“We’re definitely going for the playoffs,” Sandin Pellikka said. “It’s clear that our team’s goal is to win the Swedish gold medal. We have a very good team. Some players are injured now but when we have a full team, we are very good.”

And even amidst a busy SHL schedule, Sandin Pellikka said he closely follows the NHL organization that drafted him.

“I keep track of them pretty much every game,” Sandin Pellikka said about the Red Wings. “I can’t watch every game because some of them are in the middle of the night, but some of the games are at 8 or 9 p.m. Swedish time. Those games, I watch a little bit. I often see the highlights on Instagram the day after.”