Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka has high expectations for himself

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.

The simple advice that Axel Sandin Pellikka received from Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman after the club’s 2023 Development Camp this past summer continues to motivate the 18-year-old defenseman prospect.

“Steve Yzerman came up to me and said, ‘The only guy that can stop you from making it to the NHL is yourself,’” Sandin Pellikka recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I took that with me, that I’m the only one who can stop myself from coming to the NHL. I’m going to do my very best to get there and be a good NHL defenseman one day.”

Selected No. 17 overall by the Red Wings at this year’s NHL Entry Draft, Sandin Pellikka is off to a strong start in his first full season with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League. Through 20 games, Sandin Pellikka has 12 points and leads all SHL defensemen with eight goals.