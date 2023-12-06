Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings

DETROIT -- Prior to the 2023-24 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde and J.T. Compher’s paths had crossed in the NHL only sporadically. Lalonde was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2018-22 before joining the Red Wings in July 2022, while Compher spent the first seven seasons (2016-23) of his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche before signing a five-year contract with Detroit this offseason.
But according to Lalonde, he always admired Compher’s versatility and all-around game from afar. And past this season's quarter mark, the 28-year-old forward has garnered praise from his new head coach for playing as advertised.
“I just really appreciated the player when we targeted him,” Lalonde said about Compher on Nov. 25. “I’m already a big fan and he has not disappointed.”
Through 24 games, Compher has 19 points on six goals and 13 assists with a plus-7 rating.