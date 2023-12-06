Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings

28-year-old forward 'has not disappointed' past quarter mark of first season with Detroit

DET_Compher_120623
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Prior to the 2023-24 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde and J.T. Compher’s paths had crossed in the NHL only sporadically. Lalonde was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2018-22 before joining the Red Wings in July 2022, while Compher spent the first seven seasons (2016-23) of his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche before signing a five-year contract with Detroit this offseason.

But according to Lalonde, he always admired Compher’s versatility and all-around game from afar. And past this season's quarter mark, the 28-year-old forward has garnered praise from his new head coach for playing as advertised.

“I just really appreciated the player when we targeted him,” Lalonde said about Compher on Nov. 25. “I’m already a big fan and he has not disappointed.”

Through 24 games, Compher has 19 points on six goals and 13 assists with a plus-7 rating.

CHI@DET: Compher scores goal against Petr Mrazek

“You want to help produce,” Compher said on Nov. 30. “Any player who says he doesn’t is lying. That’s part of it, but I pride myself on a lot more than just points. I try to be a dependable, two-way, 200-foot player. Just trying to continue to focus on that.”

Compher has also been a difference maker on Detroit’s special teams, according to Lalonde.

“Maybe a little more of an increased role than what he probably did throughout his career in Colorado,” Lalonde said. “A very good player, (plays) every situation, which was kind of our vision with him.”

Originally selected 35th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Compher recorded 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games with Colorado last season. Prior to turning professional, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward also played three seasons (2013-16) at the University of Michigan, serving as team captain his junior year.

MTL@DET: Compher scores goal against Canadiens

“He’s got that full 200-foot game,” Robby Fabbri said about Compher on Nov. 28. “Just really reliable and responsible, yet dangerous with the puck. A lot of fun to play with.”

Compher also brings valuable postseason experience to the Red Wings, winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Avalanche in 2022.

“Being on a good team like that in Colorado, you have to find a way to be useful or you weren’t going to be in the lineup,” Compher said. “Whatever the coach asked there, I was willing to do. I’m trying to bring that same attitude here. Whatever Newsy and the coaching staff ask is what I’m willing to do. Offensively, defensively, I want to be as rock solid as possible and be ready for any situation.”

Compher has played with several different linemates this season but said the Red Wings’ line shuffling reflects their talent and depth.

“You never know what is going to happen throughout a long season,” Compher said. “We have a lot of guys who can play left (wing), center and right (wing). It means a lot of different combinations, but it’s good. It means that there’s a lot of solid, steady hockey players who the coach trusts to play all three positions.”

Compher said he will only continue growing more comfortable with his new teammates, both on and off the ice.

“It’s a great room to come into,” Compher said. “It’s a fun, hard-working, competitive and welcoming group. I think that’s been a big part of some of the newer guys who are finding success.”

