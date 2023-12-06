Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings

“He’s got that full 200-foot game,” Robby Fabbri said about Compher on Nov. 28. “Just really reliable and responsible, yet dangerous with the puck. A lot of fun to play with.”

Compher also brings valuable postseason experience to the Red Wings, winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Avalanche in 2022.

“Being on a good team like that in Colorado, you have to find a way to be useful or you weren’t going to be in the lineup,” Compher said. “Whatever the coach asked there, I was willing to do. I’m trying to bring that same attitude here. Whatever Newsy and the coaching staff ask is what I’m willing to do. Offensively, defensively, I want to be as rock solid as possible and be ready for any situation.”

Compher has played with several different linemates this season but said the Red Wings’ line shuffling reflects their talent and depth.

“You never know what is going to happen throughout a long season,” Compher said. “We have a lot of guys who can play left (wing), center and right (wing). It means a lot of different combinations, but it’s good. It means that there’s a lot of solid, steady hockey players who the coach trusts to play all three positions.”

Compher said he will only continue growing more comfortable with his new teammates, both on and off the ice.

“It’s a great room to come into,” Compher said. “It’s a fun, hard-working, competitive and welcoming group. I think that’s been a big part of some of the newer guys who are finding success.”