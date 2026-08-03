Throwing out first pitch at Comerica Park ‘such a special moment’ for recently retired Woods

As much as Woods loves baseball, it was hockey that cemented his place in Detroit sports history. After playing 501 regular-season NHL games with the Red Wings from 1977-84, Woods served as the club’s radio color analyst from 1987-2026.

In recognition of the former captain’s impact both on and off the ice, Woods was also named to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2026 last Wednesday.

“You don’t ever start out thinking about receiving an honor like that,” Woods said. “When I came to Detroit after coming from the Montreal Canadiens organization, the Red Wings held up practice until I got there. Those guys weren’t too thrilled with me on that first day, but I’ll always remember being out on the ice and telling myself, ‘It’s now or never. This is your moment and you have got to do it now.’ And I did. I kept going and somehow stayed involved in all this stuff after playing. It’s hard to describe because it’s all bigger than any dream I might’ve had.”

It’s an inspiring story that also involves his brother, John.

“It’s funny because when we were younger, the Red Wings actually came to our house to have my family sign a C form for him,” Woods said. “Back then, if you signed that form, the franchise could get your rights for life. My parents didn’t sign the form because they were nervous about that type of binding contract. So, there I was sitting there at the kitchen table listening to this guy from the Red Wings talk to my brother and parents, and then about seven years later I’m actually in Detroit. I see that same scout in the locker room walking around. I went up to him and said, ‘Hey, you were at my house trying to get my brother to sign the C Form. I was waiting for you to say something to me, but you never did!’ He goes, ‘Oh no, we’ve had our eye on you the entire time.’”

Speaking of time, more than three months have passed since Woods signed off following his final Red Wings broadcast. He said retirement has been treating him well.