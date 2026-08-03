Throwing out first pitch at Comerica Park ‘such a special moment’ for recently retired Woods

DETROIT -- Proudly sporting the iconic Old English D, Paul Woods threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park last Wednesday afternoon.
“It was amazing,” Woods recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s humbling, and to be able to share that with my son and daughter was really something. Being out there and looking in at the crowd at Comerica Park, it was just such a special moment. I’m very thankful that it happened.”
The 71-year-old -- who was born in Hespeler, Ontario, roughly three hours from Detroit -- is a lifelong baseball fan. Woods has plenty of memories from his Little League days, when he spent time on the mound as a pitcher himself. So, to ensure he could execute the proper mechanics he knows so well, Woods took extra care of his throwing arm in the weeks leading up to last Wednesday’s game.
“I sort of hurt myself about a month ago,” Woods said. “My shoulder was bad, kind of my right arm, which I use to throw. I’ve been babying it for the last month just trying to make sure that I could get through to that date. It was just one pitch, so thankfully it all worked out. I pitched a lot as a kid, so it was important to me to do a good job.”