Throwing out first pitch at Comerica Park ‘such a special moment’ for recently retired Woods

Former Red Wings captain, longtime radio color analyst was also named to Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026 last week

DET-woods
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

DETROIT -- Proudly sporting the iconic Old English D, Paul Woods threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park last Wednesday afternoon.

“It was amazing,” Woods recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s humbling, and to be able to share that with my son and daughter was really something. Being out there and looking in at the crowd at Comerica Park, it was just such a special moment. I’m very thankful that it happened.”

The 71-year-old -- who was born in Hespeler, Ontario, roughly three hours from Detroit -- is a lifelong baseball fan. Woods has plenty of memories from his Little League days, when he spent time on the mound as a pitcher himself. So, to ensure he could execute the proper mechanics he knows so well, Woods took extra care of his throwing arm in the weeks leading up to last Wednesday’s game.

“I sort of hurt myself about a month ago,” Woods said. “My shoulder was bad, kind of my right arm, which I use to throw. I’ve been babying it for the last month just trying to make sure that I could get through to that date. It was just one pitch, so thankfully it all worked out. I pitched a lot as a kid, so it was important to me to do a good job.”

As much as Woods loves baseball, it was hockey that cemented his place in Detroit sports history. After playing 501 regular-season NHL games with the Red Wings from 1977-84, Woods served as the club’s radio color analyst from 1987-2026.

In recognition of the former captain’s impact both on and off the ice, Woods was also named to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2026 last Wednesday.

“You don’t ever start out thinking about receiving an honor like that,” Woods said. “When I came to Detroit after coming from the Montreal Canadiens organization, the Red Wings held up practice until I got there. Those guys weren’t too thrilled with me on that first day, but I’ll always remember being out on the ice and telling myself, ‘It’s now or never. This is your moment and you have got to do it now.’ And I did. I kept going and somehow stayed involved in all this stuff after playing. It’s hard to describe because it’s all bigger than any dream I might’ve had.”

It’s an inspiring story that also involves his brother, John.

“It’s funny because when we were younger, the Red Wings actually came to our house to have my family sign a C form for him,” Woods said. “Back then, if you signed that form, the franchise could get your rights for life. My parents didn’t sign the form because they were nervous about that type of binding contract. So, there I was sitting there at the kitchen table listening to this guy from the Red Wings talk to my brother and parents, and then about seven years later I’m actually in Detroit. I see that same scout in the locker room walking around. I went up to him and said, ‘Hey, you were at my house trying to get my brother to sign the C Form. I was waiting for you to say something to me, but you never did!’ He goes, ‘Oh no, we’ve had our eye on you the entire time.’”

Speaking of time, more than three months have passed since Woods signed off following his final Red Wings broadcast. He said retirement has been treating him well.

“Right now, for me, it doesn’t feel any different,” Woods said. “I’m sure it’s going to feel a little different when we get into September and October, especially once Training Camp starts and everything else heats up. On the same side of the coin, I’m really satisfied. I’m satisfied with how it all turned out and the way it went.”

Woods said this summer has been filled with fishing and time spent with his grandchildren.

“The fish are winning the battle right now though,” Woods said with a laugh. “I’m not totally committed. I got to get in that mindset. I’m hoping for the second half of the fishing season to be a lot better here.”

But one feeling that will never change for Woods is just how much the Winged Wheel means to him, along with “all the great memories and people” who were part of his time with the Original Six franchise.

“The two guys I worked with were both just so exceptional at what they do,” Woods said. “Bruce Martyn was just something else, a great friend. And then Ken (Kal) came along afterwards, and it was almost seamless. Same thing with him – just a great friend. I had two of the best play-by-play guys in the history of the sport, so that made my job easier.”

Woods and the other inductees will be honored during the 2026 Induction Event, which will be held at Sound Board inside MotorCity Casino Hotel on Dec. 17.

“A well-deserved honor for a man who has spent most of his life as a Red Wings player and broadcaster,” said Kal, who was also on hand for last Wednesday’s Tigers game. “Woods’ knowledge of the game and the NHL is second to none. He did his job with class and worked hard to not only describe the game but also teach the listener as well. He was entertaining, had a quick wit and was a joy to work with for 31 years.”

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