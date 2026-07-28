Red Wings re-sign Carter Gylander to one-year, two-way contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed goaltender Carter Gylander to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gylander, 25, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, posting a 20-9-5 record with a 2.78 goals-against average, a 0.901 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 regular-season appearances. The 6-foot-5, 197-pound netminder also logged a 6-4 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and an 0.899 save percentage in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff starts. Additionally, Gylander showed a 7-0-1 record with a 1.62 goals-against average, a 0.942 save percentage and one shutout in eight games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2025-26. Selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Gylander has compiled a 40-18-10 record with a 2.70 goals-against average, a 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts in 68 games with the Walleye. Gylander has also tallied a 9-1-1 record with a 2.15 goals-against average, a 0.926 save percentage and one shutout in 11 games with the Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Gylander played four seasons at Colgate University from 2020-24, posting a 46-46-13 record with a 2.69 goals-against average, a 0.907 save percentage and five shutouts in 106 appearances. Gylander helped the Raiders clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a junior, logging a 19-15-5 record with a 2.46 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 contests. He was named the 2023 ECAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after backstopping Colgate to its first conference tournament championship since 1990. The Beaumont, Alta., native spent parts of three seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2017-20, where he compiled a 51-9-0 record with a 2.23 goals-against average, a 0.919 save percentage and six shutouts in 64 games. Gylander earned Top Goaltender honors in 2019-20 after posting a 34-5-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a 0.924 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 games with the Crusaders. On the international stage, Gylander made two appearances with Canada West at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge.