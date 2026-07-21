Kolesar primed to make his mark in Detroit as a ‘veteran presence on the front end’

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound forward also doesn’t shy away from dropping the gloves when the situation calls for it.

“I’m a prideful guy in that sense, and I’ve always felt that as teammates we look out for each other,” Kolesar said. “I think there’s been a number of cases in my career where someone’s been taken advantage of, and I’ll go to boot for them. And there’s been times where I’ve been taken advantage of, and I know my teammates have had my back. I think that comes from just being a brotherhood in the locker room. It doesn’t matter how big the opponent is. If you show up to play and you strike out or whatever, at least you gave it your shot. I don’t think anyone faults anyone for those.”

That no-quit attitude and toughness helped Kolesar become not only a difference-maker but also a fan favorite during his time with the Golden Knights. Since 2019-20, Kolesar played 439 regular-season games and 77 postseason contests for them, even helping the club win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

"You play your entire career in one spot, it's very rare,” said Kolesar, who was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. “It'll take some time to get over it because I've made so many great relationships in [Las Vegas]. It'll take some time to turn the page, but that's just the human side of it.”

One thing Kolesar won’t have to worry about as he settles in Michigan is adjusting to the Midwest’s chilly winters.

“The part-owner of Vegas was part of Canada Goose, so I’ve had quite a few jackets gifted to me over the years,” Kolesar said. “I actually kept them, thank God.”