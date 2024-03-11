Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

6-Foot-6 forward has recorded 25 points in 51 games with Grand Rapids

DET-Gettinger

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Tim Gettinger to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Gettinger, 25, has skated in 51 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, recording 25 points (12-13-25) and 16 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, tallying 35 points (13-22-35), a plus-four rating and 26 penalty minutes in 52 games, in addition to eight points (2-6-8) in nine postseason contests. Gettinger played in eight games with the New York Rangers in 2021-22 and collected 25 points (10-15-25), a plus-nine rating and 39 penalty minutes in 45 games with the Wolf Pack. Originally selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gettinger has logged one assist in 16 NHL games since 2018-19. He has also accumulated 158 points (74-84-158) and 142 penalty minutes in 288 AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Gettinger played four seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, compiling 187 points (91-96-187), a plus-67 rating and 125 penalty minutes in 242 games from 2014-18. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2014-15 after recording 25 points (10-15-25), a plus-10 rating and 13 penalty minutes in 54 games. The Cleveland, Ohio, native also spent time with the U.S. National Team Development Program, netting two goals and six penalty minutes in four appearances with the under-17 team during the 2014-15 season. On the international stage, Gettinger played for Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, showing four points (2-2-4) and 30 penalty minutes in four games.

Tim Gettinger, Left Wing

Born Apr 14 1998  -- Cleveland, OH

Height 6.06 -- Weight 217 -- Shoots L  

Selected by New York Rangers round 5 #141 overall 2016 NHL Entry Draft

Gettinger Stats
Download Gettinger Stats

