Red Wings sign Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract extension

Macomb native has skated in 122 NHL games with Colorado and Vancouver

DET-Dries
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Sheldon Dries to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Dries, 31, has skated in 34 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 15 goals (T3rd), 14 assists (T4th), 29 points (T2nd), a plus-14 rating (10th), six power play goals (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T3rd), 89 shots (2nd) and a 16.9 shooting percentage (4th). The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 273 points (153-120-273), a plus-41 rating and 270 penalty minutes in 373 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries racked up 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, recording seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.

