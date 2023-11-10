Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

The annual Military Appreciation Game is part of the NHL-wide recognition of military personnel throughout November, as the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 1 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena.

As part of the celebration, the Red Wings will host an online auction featuring player-autographed, military-themed, specialty jerseys, which will run from 1 p.m. on November 11 until Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The auction proceeds benefit the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association (MCVHA), which offers individuals with military affiliation a structured environment to play ice hockey, providing recreational therapy and camaraderie for veterans and their families.

Dozens of veterans from the MCVHA and the Recreational Therapy and Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans Programs at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center who met with Jeff Petry, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl and Christian Fischer last week will be in attendance, thanks to tickets provided by Chevrolet.

A portion of Saturday’s 50/50 raffle will benefit the MCVHA.

“Through Military Appreciation Day, we honor the sacrifice and dedication of our brave service members,” said Shannon Lapsley, community impact director, fundraising and development for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Partnering with the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association allows us to give back to those who have given so much. This event exemplifies our commitment to supporting the veterans' community, using the power of hockey to create a lasting impact.”

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment crowd manager and former US Air Force Staff Sergeant Lou Dodoro will sound the honorary pre-game goal horn. Dodoro enlisted during the Vietnam conflict and served overseas as an Air Passenger Specialist in the Military Airlift Command in Okinawa, Japan, as well as Maguire Air Force Base in New Jersey.

Other IS+E colleagues who currently serve in the reserve branches of the U.S. Military, have retired or were honorably separated from service will be recognized on the videoboard during Saturday’s game.

In addition to the 50/50 Raffle and Military Appreciation Day auction, fans can honor veterans who have personally affected their lives and their families by completing an "I SALUTE" card and participating in a special photo opportunity in the Via concourse outside the Team Store. All active and retired or honorably separated military members and veterans in attendance will be invited to stand for an arena-wide moment of recognition.

US Army Veteran Michael Greene will perform the National Anthem prior to puck drop, and members of the US Coast Guard will serve as the color guard during the National Anthem.

Limited tickets are still available for Military Appreciation Day at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets.