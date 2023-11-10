Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens
Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena
Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15
Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden
RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday
Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center
RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0
Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent
PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers
Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Local military honored with week-long online auction of custom military-themed jerseys autographed by players, in-arena recognitions and more

DET Military
By Alex Leroux @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Every November, the Detroit Red Wings celebrate and honor the bravery of local veterans and active-duty service men and women in metro Detroit. This season, the celebration began on November 3 when several Red Wings players visited veterans at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, and it continues on Veterans Day this Saturday, Nov. 11 as the Red Wings host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet.

The annual Military Appreciation Game is part of the NHL-wide recognition of military personnel throughout November, as the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 1 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena.

As part of the celebration, the Red Wings will host an online auction featuring player-autographed, military-themed, specialty jerseys, which will run from 1 p.m. on November 11 until Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The auction proceeds benefit the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association (MCVHA), which offers individuals with military affiliation a structured environment to play ice hockey, providing recreational therapy and camaraderie for veterans and their families.

Dozens of veterans from the MCVHA and the Recreational Therapy and Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans Programs at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center who met with Jeff Petry, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl and Christian Fischer last week will be in attendance, thanks to tickets provided by Chevrolet.

A portion of Saturday’s 50/50 raffle will benefit the MCVHA.

“Through Military Appreciation Day, we honor the sacrifice and dedication of our brave service members,” said Shannon Lapsley, community impact director, fundraising and development for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Partnering with the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association allows us to give back to those who have given so much. This event exemplifies our commitment to supporting the veterans' community, using the power of hockey to create a lasting impact.”

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment crowd manager and former US Air Force Staff Sergeant Lou Dodoro will sound the honorary pre-game goal horn. Dodoro enlisted during the Vietnam conflict and served overseas as an Air Passenger Specialist in the Military Airlift Command in Okinawa, Japan, as well as Maguire Air Force Base in New Jersey.

Other IS+E colleagues who currently serve in the reserve branches of the U.S. Military, have retired or were honorably separated from service will be recognized on the videoboard during Saturday’s game.

In addition to the 50/50 Raffle and Military Appreciation Day auction, fans can honor veterans who have personally affected their lives and their families by completing an "I SALUTE" card and participating in a special photo opportunity in the Via concourse outside the Team Store. All active and retired or honorably separated military members and veterans in attendance will be invited to stand for an arena-wide moment of recognition.

US Army Veteran Michael Greene will perform the National Anthem prior to puck drop, and members of the US Coast Guard will serve as the color guard during the National Anthem.

Limited tickets are still available for Military Appreciation Day at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets.