RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

Four Red Wings players enjoy fun-filled afternoon with patients, residents and staff at VA hospital in Detroit

DET_Veterans110323
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Each season, the Detroit Red Wings host a Military Appreciation Night in support of local veterans and active-duty service members. But the Red Wings’ commitment to honoring those individuals for their bravery and sacrifice extends beyond just one night.

That dedication was on full display Friday afternoon, as Detroit forward Christian Fischer and defensemen Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Jeff Petry visited John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit to spend time with patients, residents and staff.

DET_VeteransSelfie110323

“As athletes, we’re in such glorified positions,” Fischer told DetroitRedWings.com on Friday. “The ability to give back to the community, especially men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country, it’s not even a chore to do. We love doing these types of things.”

After being introduced by Red Wings TV’s Carley Johnston, the players competed in miniature hockey and golf games, as well as the popular NHL ’94 video game, with members of “Team Motown,” who are patients ages 55 and older engaged in rehabilitative therapy at the VA hospital. Veterans from Motor City Veterans Hockey Association and the hospital’s homeless program also participated in the activities.

“It’s great that somebody would sacrifice their time to show us the care and concern for what we did as veterans,” said Bryon Gordy, a U.S. Navy veteran.

DET_VeteransGame110323

Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said recognizing veteran and active-duty service members has always been part of the organization’s role in the community.

“It’s so important to make sure we’re spending time with the men and women who served our country,” Brown said. “Moments like this are an opportunity for us to pay tribute to and thank those individuals. To see Red Wings players, spend time shaking hands and playing games up close and personal here at the VA Medical Center, it’s all about building and bringing communities together.”

Motor City Veterans Hockey Association is a non-profit organization that will serve as the Detroit Red Wings Foundation’s beneficiary of the 50/50 Raffle and jersey auction for the club’s upcoming Military Appreciation Night, presented by Chevrolet, which is also set on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.

DET_VeteransFischer110323

“Next week we can give them even more recognition and appreciation in our game,” Fischer said. “Hopefully raise a lot of money for them and keep doing these types of things.”

As a token of appreciation, also courtesy of Chevrolet, the veterans were gifted with a Red Wings camouflage hat and tickets for next Saturday’s matinee.

“These men and women have made a lot of sacrifices so everyone else can be safe,” Holl said. “It’s just good to be able to show our appreciation in some way.”

For more information about Red Wings’ annual Military Appreciation Night, click here. To learn more about the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, visit this link.