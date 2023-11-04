Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

DETROIT -- Each season, the Detroit Red Wings host a Military Appreciation Night in support of local veterans and active-duty service members. But the Red Wings’ commitment to honoring those individuals for their bravery and sacrifice extends beyond just one night.
That dedication was on full display Friday afternoon, as Detroit forward Christian Fischer and defensemen Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Jeff Petry visited John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit to spend time with patients, residents and staff.