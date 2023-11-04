Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

“As athletes, we’re in such glorified positions,” Fischer told DetroitRedWings.com on Friday. “The ability to give back to the community, especially men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country, it’s not even a chore to do. We love doing these types of things.”

After being introduced by Red Wings TV’s Carley Johnston, the players competed in miniature hockey and golf games, as well as the popular NHL ’94 video game, with members of “Team Motown,” who are patients ages 55 and older engaged in rehabilitative therapy at the VA hospital. Veterans from Motor City Veterans Hockey Association and the hospital’s homeless program also participated in the activities.

“It’s great that somebody would sacrifice their time to show us the care and concern for what we did as veterans,” said Bryon Gordy, a U.S. Navy veteran.