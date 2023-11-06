Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings know there is work to be done this week, but their excitement is palpable for the chance to compete on an international stage and make lifelong memories as part of the upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

The Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena before departing for Stockholm later that night, with Detroit’s first practice at Avicii Arena set for the following day (Nov. 12). After a scheduled off-day on Nov. 13, the Red Wings will have two straight days of practices (Nov. 14-15) before battling the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 16 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET).

Detroit’s games in Sweden will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and the NHL Network, with radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“It should be a fun trip,” Daniel Sprong said. “For the European guys, it’s a close flight for family so a lot of them will be in the stands. It’s going to be fun to bond as a team.”

The 2023 NHL Global Series will mark the second time the Red Wings have played regular-season games in Europe. Detroit also opened its 2009-10 campaign in Stockholm against the St. Louis Blues.