RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

Wings set to depart for Stockholm on Saturday, will play back-to-back set at Avicii Arena Nov. 16 and 17

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings know there is work to be done this week, but their excitement is palpable for the chance to compete on an international stage and make lifelong memories as part of the upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

The Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena before departing for Stockholm later that night, with Detroit’s first practice at Avicii Arena set for the following day (Nov. 12). After a scheduled off-day on Nov. 13, the Red Wings will have two straight days of practices (Nov. 14-15) before battling the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 16 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17 (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET).

Detroit’s games in Sweden will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and the NHL Network, with radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“It should be a fun trip,” Daniel Sprong said. “For the European guys, it’s a close flight for family so a lot of them will be in the stands. It’s going to be fun to bond as a team.”

The 2023 NHL Global Series will mark the second time the Red Wings have played regular-season games in Europe. Detroit also opened its 2009-10 campaign in Stockholm against the St. Louis Blues.

“Having the chance to go anywhere with your teammates, especially overseas, is pretty special,” Shayne Gostisbehere said. “Especially for Ray (Lucas Raymond), a lot of pressure on him to show us around. We’re preparing and having our travel meetings for the time change and whatnot, but definitely excited.”

Joe Veleno, who spent most of his 2020-21 season with the Swedish Hockey League’s Malmo Redhawks, said playing in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic was a unique experience.

“Europeans in general, their fanbase is pretty passionate,” Veleno said. “They’re always loud with the drums and stuff. When I was over there, it was during COVID-19, so I didn’t really get to see too much.

“But from what I hear from the guys who were there, they said (Stockholm) is a great city and (Sweden) a great country. Restaurants and food are good. People are nice and friendly. I’m really looking forward to getting back there.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he is eager to return to Stockholm, previously visiting Sweden’s capital city for the 2019 NHL Global Series as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Stockholm is very special for me,” Lalonde said. “It’s literally on my Stanley Cup ring. (Former Lightning forward) Patty Maroon took it upon himself to make himself social chair that week. We thought that week really got us together as a group.”

Lalonde added the trip will be more than just a team outing.

“My wife will not be going, with the kids’ schedule,” Lalonde said. “Some of the guys will bring their wives, which is an awesome opportunity.”

