PREVIEW: Next stop on four-game road trip has Red Wings in Tampa Bay for big Atlantic Division clash on Thursday

TAMPA -- Looking to gain some important ground in the Atlantic Division standings, the Detroit Red Wings will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday night.

“It’s the middle of March and the races are on,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Even the teams that are in a situation where they’re likely looking to give opportunity to players and maybe down the road a little bit, those are hard teams to play against because they play loose and free. This time of year is not easy. It’s good for us to be playing in it.”

Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, Detroit (36-22-7; 79 points) held the Eastern Conference’s first Wild-Card spot and was just three points behind Tampa Bay (39-20-4; 82 points) for second place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are 1-1-0 against the Lightning so far this season, and will meet for the fourth and final time in Tampa Bay on April 13.