PREVIEW: On Monday, Red Wings open crucial four-game homestand versus Flames

DETROIT – Knowing Hockeytown faithful will bring the energy and provide that competitive advantage as they kick off a crucial four-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames will face off at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

“It’s been a lot of fun and exciting in that way, being the Centennial year with lots of different things for people to be excited about and celebrate the history of the team,” James van Riemsdyk said of the fan support the club’s received this season. “And now in the present, we want to put forward that product and game that the fans are proud of and represents the organization well.”

Puck drop for the second and final regular-season matchup between Detroit (36-23-8; 80 points) and Calgary (26-33-7; 59 points) is set for 7:00 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Back on Dec. 10 at Scotiabank Saddledome, the Red Wings held off the Flames for a 4-3 victory.

“These are the games you want to be playing as players down the stretch,” van Riemsdyk added. “They mean so much. Every point counts. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m sure the building’s going to be a great atmosphere night in and night out as we finish out here.”