RECAP: Kane lights the lamp twice as Red Wings kick off ‘big homestand’ with 5-2 victory over Flames

Joel Farabee had a point-blank opportunity following a defensive-zone turnover by Detroit just 31 seconds into the opener of this four-game homestand, but Gibson came up with the save to keep Calgary off the scoreboard. That big stop generated hearty cheers from the Red Wings fans in attendance, and they erupted when Dominik Shine dropped the gloves with Martin Popisil at 10:31.

“His forecheck that grew the fight was important because he got on top of a D-man, and was heavy and quite physical in that situation,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said of Shine. “It obviously drew a response, and he answered the bell there, so everything about it was positive energy and momentum in the building. I’m sure it helped. If anybody wasn’t clear, that got them going. You get energy from a lot of different ways and tonight, that was one of them.”

But 8:07 later, not long after Detroit’s second go-around on man advantage also came up empty, Matvei Gridin raced down the right wing and sent a cross-ice pass to Morgan Frost for a backdoor tap-in goal to give Calgary a 1-0 lead.

“A little bit frustrated after the first period,” McLellan said. “Had some looks on the power play that didn’t go our way and all of a sudden, we’re down by one. So, you could sense a concern in the locker room and around the team, but they handled it well.”

Detroit most certainly did, emerging from the first intermission to score three unanswered goals in a 5:34 span to take control.

Alex DeBrincat wasn’t that far below the blue line when he saw the seam through the slot and connected with Kane at the bottom of the right face-off circle, where the 37-year-old forward snapped the puck over Wolf to make it 1-1. It was Kane’s 11th goal of the campaign and the 503rd of his NHL career, surpassing Joe Mullen for the fourth-most among United States-born players.