RECAP: Kane lights the lamp twice as Red Wings kick off ‘big homestand’ with 5-2 victory over Flames

DETROIT -- Putting an emphatic stop to their three-game winless streak, the Detroit Red Wings scored four second-period goals in a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.
“The focus is about getting the job done in here and not focusing on anybody else,” said Patrick Kane, who found the back of the net twice in that middle frame for his second multi-goal game and 10th multi-point performance of the season. “We pretty much, obviously, control our own destiny with the way we can play and the way we can finish. We have 14 games left, so it’s going to be tight all the way to the end. Just got to make sure we bring it every night. A lot of desperation.”
Netminder John Gibson made 25 saves in his 45th start of the campaign to help Detroit (37-23-8; 82 points) win its eighth straight contest against Calgary (26-34-7; 59 points), which saw goalie Dustin Wolf finish with 20 saves, dating back to 2022-23.
“It was a good game,” Gibson said. “Obviously, every game this time of the year is important. We need to start racking up the wins, so tonight was a good start and hopefully we can keep it going. We know it’s a big homestand. We got to be tough to beat at home, and I thought it was a good starting game tonight.”