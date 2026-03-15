Boyer works his 2,500th career NHL game on Saturday, joins VanZant as second Red Wings training staff member to reach that ‘special milestone’ this season

Detroit’s longtime head equipment manager and head athletic trainer speak with DetroitRedWings.com on their memories with Original Six club

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DALLAS -- Both working hard behind the scenes to help the Detroit Red Wings be at their best each day, head equipment manager Paul Boyer and head athletic trainer Piet VanZant are with each other constantly, even more than with their respective families during an NHL season. As a result, the pair of longtime training staff members share countless memories and have enjoyed once-in-a-lifetime experiences together.

And when the Red Wings visited the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena on Saturday night, just a few months after VanZant worked his 2,500th career NHL game in Detroit’s 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 31, Boyer also hit that same impressive milestone.

“It’s been a blur,” Boyer told DetroitRedWings.com ahead of Saturday's game in Dallas. “I keep telling people I’ve forgotten more than I remember, until you start talking and stories come up. Then it all hits you again, you know? You remember everything, but we’ve all worked together so long. We all trigger thoughts on everybody, but it’s been a blur. It’s been fast, and I think that’s why I’m enjoying it so much.”

Boyer is amidst his 32nd season as head equipment manager after joining the Red Wings for the 1994-95 campaign following one season with the New Jersey Devils, while VanZant is in his 23rd as head athletic trainer and 33rd overall with the organization. VanZant joined Detroit’s staff as an assistant athletic trainer for the 1999-2000 campaign after spending six seasons with its American Hockey League franchise in Glens Falls, N.Y.

“Obviously, when I started, I don’t think I ever really imagined that I’d work this many games or be here this long,” VanZant said. “It’s still a passion of mine. I still come to work, so whether it’s 2,500 or 2,600 it doesn’t really matter if I’m still enjoying what I do. I really do, so I still want to keep working.”

Starting with Boyer, the native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, earned a bachelor of science degree from Lake Superior State University, then spent five years as the school’s hockey trainer before heading to the NHL.

“In this line of work, especially the training staff, we like to consider ourselves pretty much like one big family,” assistant equipment manager Brady Munger said. “Pauly is a member of that family. He’s a good guy to have around. We always go out to eat together, having a good time and keeping it as light as possible when we can because what we do can be really demanding sometimes.”

Then there’s VanZant, who is a native of Livonia, Mich., and received a bachelor of science degree in athletic training from Central Michigan University in 1993 before going to work for the Adirondack Red Wings.

“He will give you the shirt off his back if you need him,” Munger said of VanZant. “He’s just the kindest, softest person you’ll ever meet even though he’s 9 feet tall and has a black belt. But jokes aside, going back to that whole family thing, he’s really just a genuine person.”

The day-to-day schedule for Detroit’s training staff is far from the traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From handling time-sensitive tasks during games to helping manage skating as well as coaching needs on and off the ice, Boyer, VanZant and the talented individuals they oversee are relied upon in countless ways.

“Everybody knows what their role is,” assistant equipment manager John Remejes said. “So, having worked with these guys for so long, we just all do what we need to do and know what each other are going to do. It’s one of those things where I know exactly what Pauly and Brady are going to do, and that sort of goes vice versa with Piet and his staff.”

And at the heart of the Red Wings’ organizational culture is a strong sense of community built among the people, like Boyer and VanZant, who show up ready to represent the Winged Wheel with pride every day.

“One of the coolest parts of being a Red Wing, in my opinion, is the family environment,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “Those guys set the tone with that. They’ve been here for a long time and have been part of some big milestones, but as you spend more time in the League, you understand how special those milestones are. For both of them to have that in the same year, really special.”

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