PREVIEW: Red Wings reach end of four-game road trip, face Stars on Saturday

DALLAS -- In the Lone Star State for the finale of their four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

“Obviously, we’re down some bodies right now,” Ben Chiarot said. “It’s going to take everybody to step up and bring their best game. Offensively, everyone needs to pitch in. Defensively, be tighter. That’s when we’re playing our best, when we’re not giving up anything.”

Puck drop between Detroit (36-23-7; 79 points) and Dallas (41-14-10; 92 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We’re going to have to check for our chances,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “And I thought, for the most part in Tampa, we did a pretty good job of that to open the game up a little bit at the end to try and come back. But in some of the games, there’s been that one moment – we’ve talked about that a little bit – or moments where we’re on the wrong side of a situation that we can handle. And when you’re short on scoring, those can’t creep into the game. So, we’ll clean it up a little bit and when we get our opportunities at the other end, make sure that we’re the ones putting it in the net.”