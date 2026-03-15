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RECAP:
By
Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy
DetroitRedWings.com
March 15, 2026
Link copied
News Feed
PREVIEW: Red Wings reach end of four-game road trip, face Stars on Saturday
Mar 14, 2026
Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Mar 14, 2026
RECAP: Detroit’s strong effort unfortunately not enough in 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay
Mar 13, 2026
Red Wings assign John Leonard, Eduards Tralmaks and Austin Watson to Grand Rapids
Mar 13, 2026
Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Mar 12, 2026
PREVIEW: Next stop on four-game road trip has Red Wings in Tampa Bay for big Atlantic Division clash on Thursday
Mar 12, 2026
Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Mar 11, 2026
RECAP: Detroit sees Copp depart with lower-body injury, multiple leads slip away in 4-3 loss at Florida
Mar 11, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings' four-game road trip shifts to Florida, where they first battle Panthers on Tuesday
Mar 10, 2026
‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday
Mar 09, 2026
RECAP: By playing ‘pretty smart hockey,' Red Wings earn 3-0 shutout victory in New Jersey
Mar 09, 2026
Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids
Mar 09, 2026
PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday
Mar 08, 2026
Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Mar 08, 2026
RECAP: Larkin exits with undisclosed injury in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Florida
Mar 07, 2026
Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’
Mar 07, 2026
Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom
Mar 06, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday
Mar 06, 2026
RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights
Mar 05, 2026
PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday
Mar 04, 2026
‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row
Mar 03, 2026
RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip
Mar 03, 2026
RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina
Mar 01, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday
Feb 28, 2026
Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids
Feb 28, 2026
RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators
Feb 27, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday
Feb 26, 2026
‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA
Feb 25, 2026
Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026
Feb 24, 2026
Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids
Feb 24, 2026
Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Feb 23, 2026
Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids
Feb 19, 2026
Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Feb 19, 2026
Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch
Feb 19, 2026
Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’
Feb 17, 2026
Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Feb 17, 2026
Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience
Feb 13, 2026
For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him
Feb 12, 2026
Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire
Feb 10, 2026
Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break
Feb 06, 2026
Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association
Feb 05, 2026
RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1
Feb 05, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth
Feb 05, 2026
RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado
Feb 03, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday
Feb 02, 2026
RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand
Jan 31, 2026
Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids
Jan 31, 2026
Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids
Jan 30, 2026
RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington
Jan 30, 2026
PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday
Jan 29, 2026
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