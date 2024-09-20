Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Bally Sports Detroit to air 69 regular-season games; 97.1 The Ticket continues as radio home of Red Wings

DET-Broadcast
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy, today announced the Red Wings local television and radio schedules for the 2024-25 season. This schedule is subject to change.

Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 69 regular-season contests with 59 slated for BSD, nine on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (BSD EXTRA) and one (Friday, April 11 at Tampa Bay) to be determined.

Ranked as the NHL’s top local broadcast team in a poll conducted by The Athletic, the popular announcing duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return to call the action. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena, studio portions of RED WINGS LIVE will originate from Bally Sports Detroit’s studios at its Southfield headquarters.

A total of 13 Red Wings regular-season games will be nationally exclusive broadcasts on TNT, ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu. Additionally, the Red Wings’ games on March 12 vs. Buffalo and April 16 at New Jersey will be broadcast nationally on TNT, but will air exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit in the local market.

97.1 The Ticket continues as the radio flagship home of the Red Wings, as play-by-play announcer Ken Kal and analyst Paul Woods return for their 30th season together. Kal and Woods will be joined by reporter Daniella Bruce throughout broadcasts, including in pre- and post-game segments along with in-game updates about the team. Games with programming conflicts will air on WWJ Newsradio 950.

2024-25 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE
DAY
OPPONENT
SITE
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
Sep. 25
Wed.
at Chicago
United Center
8:00 p.m.
27
Fri.
vs. CHICAGO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
950 AM
28
Sat.
vs. PITTSBURGH
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
950 AM
30
Mon.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1
Tue.
at Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
3
Thu.
vs. TORONTO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
4
Fri.
vs. OTTAWA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
5
Thu.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.

2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE
DAY
OPPONENT
SITE
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
Oct. 10
Thu.
vs. PITTSBURGH
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
12
Sat.
vs. NASHVILLE
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
14
Mon.
at N.Y. Rangers
Madison Square Garden
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
17
Thu.
vs. N.Y. RANGERS
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
97.1 FM
19
Sat.
at Nashville
Bridgestone Arena
2:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
22
Tue.
at N.Y. Islanders
UBS Arena
7:45 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
24
Thu.
vs. NEW JERSEY
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
26
Sat.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
1:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Sun.
vs. EDMONTON
Little Caesars Arena
6:00 p.m.
BSD
950 AM
30
Wed.
vs. WINNIPEG
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Nov. 2
Sat.
vs. BUFFALO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
6
Wed.
at Chicago
United Center
8:00 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
8
Fri.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
9
Sat.
vs. N.Y. RANGERS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
13
Wed.
at Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
7:30 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
15
Fri.
at Anaheim
Honda Center
10:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
16
Sat.
at Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
18
Mon.
at San Jose
SAP Center
10:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
21
Thu.
vs. N.Y. ISLANDERS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
23
Sat.
vs. BOSTON
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
25
Mon.
at N.Y. Islanders
UBS Arena
7:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Wed.
vs. CALGARY
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
29
Fri.
vs. NEW JERSEY
Little Caesars Arena
3:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Dec. 1
Sun.
vs. VANCOUVER
Little Caesars Arena
12:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
3
Tue.
at Boston
TD Garden
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
97.1 FM
5
Thu.
at Ottawa
Canadian Tire Centre
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
7
Sat.
vs. COLORADO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
9
Mon.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
12
Thu.
at Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
14
Sat.
vs. TORONTO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
18
Wed.
vs. PHILADELPHIA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
20
Fri.
vs. MONTREAL
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
21
Sat.
at Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
23
Mon.
vs. ST. LOUIS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Fri.
vs. TORONTO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
29
Sun.
vs. WASHINGTON
Little Caesars Arena
5:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
31
Tue.
vs. PITTSBURGH
Little Caesars Arena
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Jan. 2
Thu.
at Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
4
Sat.
at Winnipeg
Canadian Life Centre
3:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
7
Tue.
vs. OTTAWA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
10
Fri.
vs. CHICAGO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
12
Sun.
vs. SEATTLE
Little Caesars Arena
3:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
14
Tue.
vs. SAN JOSE
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
16
Thu.
at Florida
Amerant Bank Arena
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
97.1 FM
18
Sat.
at Tampa Bay
Amalie Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
19
Sun.
at Dallas
American Airlines Center
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
21
Tue.
at Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
23
Thu.
vs. MONTREAL
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
25
Sat.
vs. TAMPA BAY
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Mon.
vs. LOS ANGELES
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
30
Thu.
at Edmonton
Rogers Place
9:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Feb. 1
Sat.
at Calgary
Scotiabank Saddledome
10:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
2
Sun.
at Vancouver
Rogers Arena
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
4
Tue.
at Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
10:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
8
Sat.
vs. TAMPA BAY
Little Caesars Arena
1:00 p.m.
ABC/ESPN+
97.1 FM
22
Sat.
vs. MINNESOTA
Little Caesars Arena
12:30 p.m.
ABC/ESPN+
97.1 FM
23
Sun.
vs. ANAHEIM
Little Caesars Arena
6:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
25
Tue.
at Minnesota
Xcel Energy Center
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Thu.
vs. COLUMBUS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Mar. 1
Sat.
at Columbus*
Ohio Stadium
6:00 p.m.
ESPN
97.1 FM
4
Tue.
vs. CAROLINA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
6
Thu.
vs. UTAH
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
7
Fri.
at Washington
Capital One Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
10
Mon.
at Ottawa
Canadian Tire Centre
7:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
12
Wed.
vs. BUFFALO
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
BSD, TNT**
97.1 FM
14
Fri.
at Carolina
PNC Arena
1:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
16
Sun.
vs. VEGAS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
18
Tue.
at Washington
Capital One Arena
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
22
Sat.
at Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
7:00 p.m.
ABC/ESPN+
97.1 FM
24
Mon.
at Utah
Delta Center
9:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
25
Tue.
at Colorado
Ball Arena
9:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Thu.
vs. OTTAWA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
950 AM
29
Sat.
vs. BOSTON
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
ABC/ESPN+
950 AM
Apr. 1
Tue.
at St. Louis
Enterprise Center
8:00 p.m.
BSD
950 AM
4
Fri.
vs. CAROLINA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
6
Sun.
vs. FLORDIA
Little Caesars Arena
5:30 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
8
Tue.
at Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
950 AM
10
Thu.
at Florida
Amerant Bank Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
11
Fri.
at Tampa Bay
Amalie Arena
7:00 p.m.
TBD
950 AM
14
Mon.
vs. DALLAS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
950 AM
16
Wed.
at New Jersey
Prudential Center
7:30 p.m.
BSD, TNT**
97.1 FM
17
Thu.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
950 AM

\ 2024 NHL Stadium Series – Ohio Stadium*

\* Game will be broadcast nationally on TNT, but will air exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit in the local market.*

News Feed

Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism carried over from last season

Red Wings re-sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract

Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract