Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy, today announced the Red Wings local television and radio schedules for the 2024-25 season. This schedule is subject to change.

Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 69 regular-season contests with 59 slated for BSD, nine on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (BSD EXTRA) and one (Friday, April 11 at Tampa Bay) to be determined.

Ranked as the NHL’s top local broadcast team in a poll conducted by The Athletic, the popular announcing duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return to call the action. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena, studio portions of RED WINGS LIVE will originate from Bally Sports Detroit’s studios at its Southfield headquarters.

A total of 13 Red Wings regular-season games will be nationally exclusive broadcasts on TNT, ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu. Additionally, the Red Wings’ games on March 12 vs. Buffalo and April 16 at New Jersey will be broadcast nationally on TNT, but will air exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit in the local market.

97.1 The Ticket continues as the radio flagship home of the Red Wings, as play-by-play announcer Ken Kal and analyst Paul Woods return for their 30th season together. Kal and Woods will be joined by reporter Daniella Bruce throughout broadcasts, including in pre- and post-game segments along with in-game updates about the team. Games with programming conflicts will air on WWJ Newsradio 950.