Red Wings assign Nate Danielson to Grand Rapids

2023 first-round pick skated in 28 games with Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Nate Danielson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson, 21, has recorded seven points (2-5-7) and four penalty minutes in 28 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward also tallied five points (1-4-5), a plus-two rating and four penalty minutes in four games with the Griffins to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Danielson spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Griffins and ranked among the team leaders with 71 games played (2nd), 12 goals (6th), 27 assists (2nd), 39 points (6th), a plus-four rating (T5th), 33 penalty minutes (9th), two power play goals (T7th), nine power play points (7th), two game-winning goals (T4th) and 127 shots (5th). Danielson also registered one goal and nine penalty minutes in three Calder Cup Playoff games. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (9th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Danielson made his professional debut with the Griffins as a 19-year-old during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, playing in two games in the Central Division Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals. In all, Danielson has logged 44 points (13-31-44), a plus-six rating and 37 penalty minutes in 75 regular-season games with the Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Danielson split the 2023-24 season between the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks, tallying 67 points (24-43-67), a plus-26 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. He also recorded 24 points (7-17-24) and 16 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests with the Winterhawks, helping the club reach the WHL Championship Series. Danielson captained the Wheat Kings during the 2022-23 campaign, earning a place on the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team after leading the club in goals (33), assists (45), points (78), power play goals (13), power play points (38) and shorthanded goals (3) in 68 games. In total, Danielson compiled 217 points (83-134-217), a plus-33 rating and 122 penalty minutes in 199 regular-season games with the Wheat Kings and Winterhawks from 2020-24. The Red Deer, Alta., native represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging three points (1-2-3) and a plus-two rating in five appearances.

