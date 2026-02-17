Red Wings assign Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson, 34, has recorded 19 points (11-8-19), a plus-six rating and 123 penalty minutes in 39 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound forward skated in 13 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign, logging three goals, a plus-one rating, 17 penalty minutes, 13 shots and 36 hits in 7:51 average time on ice. Watson also tallied 42 points (19-23-42), a plus-10 rating and 112 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2024-25, in addition to four penalty minutes in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. He represented the Griffins at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., along with goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has totaled 121 points (63-58-121) and 722 penalty minutes in 528 regular-season games with the Predators, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Red Wings since 2012-13. Watson has also collected 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson has played in parts of eight AHL seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and Griffins, racking up 193 points (103-90-193), a plus-26 rating and 324 penalty minutes in 333 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson accumulated 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 regular-season games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason games. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, notching six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, showing nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

Dries, 31, has skated in 39 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 17 goals (4th), 16 assists (4th), 33 points (3rd), a plus-18 rating (T6th), seven power play goals (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T5th), 102 shots (2nd) and a 16.7 shooting percentage (T4th). The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 277 points (155-122-277), a plus-45 rating and 270 penalty minutes in 378 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries registered 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.