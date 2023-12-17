RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

Applying pressure and sustaining zone time early in the first period, Philadelphia scored Saturday’s lone goal at 6:21 after a shot went off the stick of J.T. Compher in front of Detroit's net.

“They’re a hard-working team and we had to match that,” Jeff Petry said. “I think it took us a little bit in the first period to match that intensity. As the game went on, we did that.”

The Red Wings had several chances to tie the score throughout the final 40 minutes but came up empty on three power-play opportunities, including two in the middle frame. Standing tall all night, Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson finished with 33 saves.

Robby Fabbri left the ice with 11:23 remaining in the third period after being cut from a hit to the face by Philadelphia defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, but later returned to the game.

“We didn’t get enough traffic, complicated our breakouts a little bit too much and then obviously couldn’t get something on the power play,” Seider said. “I thought we still created momentum. After that, we were in it even more. I thought there were times we were a lot closer to getting one (goal) than them getting their second.”

Compher and Klim Kostin both returned to Detroit’s lineup on Saturday. Kostin missed the last four games because of an undisclosed injury, while Compher was sidelined for the last five contests with an upper-body injury.

“I thought they were both pretty good,” Lalonde said about Compher and Kostin. “Helped our group. I think the four lines were a necessity tonight. I liked both of them so again, hopefully a positive. Probably see both of them back in on Monday.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will look to snap a two-game skid on Monday night, hosting the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena.