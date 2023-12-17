RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

PHILADELPHIA --- The Detroit Red Wings kept it close until the final horn sounded, but the Philadelphia Flyers were the only club to light the lamp at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.
“I think if you look at the scoreboard, it says it pretty good,” Moritz Seider said after the Red Wings' 1-0 shutout loss to the Flyers. "We didn’t give up too much, but also we just didn’t create enough. That’s an honest reflection on the game.”
Detroit goalie Alex Lyon stopped 14 of 15 shots before exiting the game at 6:10 of the second period. Appearing to be in discomfort after making an impressive twisting save, Lyon was helped off the ice then replaced by fellow goaltender Ville Husso, who made 18 saves in relief.
“Probably upper body there,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Lyon's injury status. “We’ll see how it goes. Haven’t heard anything yet.”
With the loss, the Red Wings fell to 15-11-4 (34 points) on the season. The win extended the Flyers' (17-10-3; 37 points) point streak to eight straight games.