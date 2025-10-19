RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

DETROIT – Led by multi-point afternoons from captain Dylan Larkin (two goals, two assists) and Emmitt Finnie (two goals, one assist), the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

“I like how we’ve won in different ways,” said Larkin, who factored on all four of his club’s goals and pushed his season-opening point streak to six straight contests. “When it gets intense out there and a lot of pressure, we seem calmer. We seem like we know our jobs and we’re doing them. We’re executing. It’s not going to be perfect for 60 minutes, but how we’ve won in different ways is very encouraging.”

Earning his second consecutive win in as many starts for the Red Wings (5-1-0; 10 points) was netminder John Gibson, who had 16 saves. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for the Oilers (2-3-1; 5 points), who dropped their third game in a row.

“I don’t think there’s a secret sauce,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I think everybody is playing to their strengths. The goaltenders are giving us a chance to win each night. We’re not giving up 40-45 shots against, which certainly helps. Penalty kill has improved a little bit. And when all of that happens, you get a little more confident.”

After a scoreless first period in which the Red Wings outshot the Oilers 7-3, Larkin’s first goal of the game broke the stalemate at 8:51 of the second. The 29-year-old captain finished Ben Chiarot’s pass with a one-timer from the slot, with Lucas Raymond registering the secondary assist.

For Raymond, it was his first game back in the lineup after missing the past two because of an upper-body injury he sustained last Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.