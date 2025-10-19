RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

Larkin, Finnie combine for seven points

DET-EDM-W-10:19:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Led by multi-point afternoons from captain Dylan Larkin (two goals, two assists) and Emmitt Finnie (two goals, one assist), the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

“I like how we’ve won in different ways,” said Larkin, who factored on all four of his club’s goals and pushed his season-opening point streak to six straight contests. “When it gets intense out there and a lot of pressure, we seem calmer. We seem like we know our jobs and we’re doing them. We’re executing. It’s not going to be perfect for 60 minutes, but how we’ve won in different ways is very encouraging.”

Earning his second consecutive win in as many starts for the Red Wings (5-1-0; 10 points) was netminder John Gibson, who had 16 saves. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for the Oilers (2-3-1; 5 points), who dropped their third game in a row.

“I don’t think there’s a secret sauce,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I think everybody is playing to their strengths. The goaltenders are giving us a chance to win each night. We’re not giving up 40-45 shots against, which certainly helps. Penalty kill has improved a little bit. And when all of that happens, you get a little more confident.”

After a scoreless first period in which the Red Wings outshot the Oilers 7-3, Larkin’s first goal of the game broke the stalemate at 8:51 of the second. The 29-year-old captain finished Ben Chiarot’s pass with a one-timer from the slot, with Lucas Raymond registering the secondary assist.

For Raymond, it was his first game back in the lineup after missing the past two because of an upper-body injury he sustained last Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A little over three minutes later, Finnie doubled the lead for Detroit when he deposited the rebound from Jacob Bernard-Docker’s point shot for his first career NHL goal to make it 2-0 at 11:54 of the second period. Earning the secondary assist was Larkin, who, as a result, secured his third straight multi-point contest.

“That was a great feeling,” Finnie said. “JBD made a great play at the point, and I was just lucky enough to be there in front.”

The Oilers managed to get one back on a tip-in goal from Noah Philp at 12:25 of the second period, but Larkin restored the Red Wings’ two-goal advantage when his wrist shot -- assisted by Finnie and Gibson -- hit off Mattias Ekholm’s skate and past Skinner to make it 3-1 at 17:05. That also gave Finnie his first career NHL multi-point game.

“I had a good, healthy summer,” Larkin, who has racked up 11 points on five goals and six assists, said when asked about his strong start to the campaign. “I think just positivity, carrying it over to the season and playing with Finn, Ray, Apps when he came up. Great guys that can skate and think the game at a high speed. Making it very easy.”

Leon Draisaitl’s backdoor tap-in goal gave Edmonton some late life, pulling the visitors within 3-2 at 7:33 of the third period.

“The game sure picked up in the third period,” McLellan said. “The pace, even the energy. I thought early, even in the first two periods, there was a lot of checking going on. A bit of a chess match between the players on the ice and then suddenly, the pace came out. I was happy with the way we handled it. We can skate.”

Finnie potted one in on an empty net for his second goal of the game with 1:22 left in regulation, locking in the 4-2 final. Raymond and Larkin were credited with the assists

“It’s just a good start,” Larkin pointed out. “I’ve said that before. We need to keep going, and now we get on the road a little bit. Very important to be a good road team.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will look to keep rolling when they kick off a back-to-back road set, beginning with an Atlantic Division clash against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | TBL vs. DET | 10/17/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Patrick Kane’s status

“I don’t have [an update]. Today is Sunday, so it’s a bad day. Tomorrow, we’ll know a little bit more.”

McLellan on the defensive pair of Albert Johansson and Bernard-Docker

“They’re starting to get comfortable with each other and both are so mobile. They might not be the biggest guys, but they play big.”

Larkin on Detroit’s rookie trio

“I think they’ve just gotten better and better. I said this before, but with Brans, it’s going to come for him and he’s going to score a lot in this League. I like how, whether the puck is going in or not, they’re just gotten stronger and stronger, more comfortable. Fin, I can’t say more good things about. A guy like him, even if the puck isn’t bouncing his or our way, he rarely makes mistakes, but if it happens, you can’t get mad at him. He’s such a great guy. I really mean that.”

Larkin on his mindset when facing McDavid

“Stay above him. It’s hard to do, but you almost don’t think about offense when you’re playing against him. It doesn’t help when Draisaitl is playing with him all night. His speed -- you’re a step behind, a half step behind or even with him, you’re screwed. You got to be above him. My mentality playing against him is, if it’s 0-0 and we’re out on the ice together, I think it gives our team a good chance. It’s funny when you don’t think about offense how offense comes.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Red Wings reduce preseason roster by two 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

RECAP: Leonard scores twice for Red Wings in 3-2 preseason road loss to Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings open back-to-back preseason road set, first battling Penguins on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings cruise to 5-2 preseason win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Sabres for exhibition play on Thursday

With 2025 Training Camp as backdrop, Red Wings make sizable impact on Traverse City community 

RECAP: Red Wings commence 2025-26 preseason slate by defeating Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blackhawks battle in 2025-26 preseason opener for both Original Six clubs on Tuesday

Red Wings appreciate competitive environment, passionate fans at 2025 Red & White Game 

Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11

High focus level evident, excitement for season ahead keeps brewing on Day 2 of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings, Fanduel Sports Network and Audacy announce 2025-26 preseason broadcast schedule

Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings release 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

Detroit Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform

RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26