RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

First came Emmitt Finnie’s fourth goal of the campaign, which made it 4-2 at 18:34. The 20-year-old forward has collected eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine games this season, the most among all NHL rookies.

Compher followed, tipping in Travis Hamonic’s shot from above the right face-off circle, to get it to 4-3 at 19:01. A secondary assist on Compher’s fourth goal of the season was credited to Andrew Copp.

“We believed that we could come back and do it,” Compher said. “We were doing it greasy. It wasn’t tic-tac-toe or anything. It was going to the net, earning goals and earning chances. I can’t really think of a pretty one there, besides Cat’s. It was guys going to the net and doing whatever it took to score goals.”

Finding the game-tying goal, Alex DeBrincat buried a shot from the top of the slot on a rush all by himself to tie it 4-4 at 10:01 of the third period. It was also DeBrincat's first goal of the season.

“That guy should have seven or eight goals right now, but he finally got rewarded,” McLellan said about DeBrincat. “A big goal.”

Simon Edvinsson gave Detroit its first lead of the night less than a minute later, firing a wrist shot from the left point that went off Brayden Schenn and past Binnington to make it 5-4 at 10:48. Edvinsson’s first goal of the night was assisted by Compher and Berggren.

Icing the contest with 1:13 to go in the final frame, Edvinsson took advantage of St. Louis’ empty net and notched his third goal of the season for the 6-4 final. Saturday also marked Edvinsson’s second career NHL multi-goal game and sixth career multi-point performance.

Although a win is most certainly a win, and the Red Wings will take as many as they can get, McLellan pointed out that they can't afford to “pick and choose fractions of the game” when they play to their identity.

“I’m glad that we won,” McLellan said. “That’s an incredible comeback. We had absolutely nothing going on. It looked like we were discombobulated all over the rink. Anything we did, we were in the wrong spot. We checked poorly. We didn’t pick up the right people. It was borderline disaster, and then to get it and come back…I agree with J.T. I think you can build on it, but what part of the game do you evaluate? When you are us as coaches or management, what part should we really grab onto?”

NEXT UP: Detroit will kick off a five-game road trip out West, beginning with a rematch against St. Louis at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.