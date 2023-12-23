RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

35-year-old forward scores twice during five-goal first period, nets shootout winner as Detroit snaps four-game losing streak

DET-PHI 12:22:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The losses had been piling up for the Detroit Red Wings of late, and after letting an early four-goal lead slip away against the Philadelphia Flyers, frustration threatened to increase again on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

But Patrick Kane lived up to his “Showtime” nickname when he was needed most, notching two goals and an assist in regulation before scoring the deciding tally in the third round of the shootout to lead the Red Wings past the Flyers, 7-6.

“It’s big for us,” Alex DeBrincat said about Friday’s victory. “Obviously we’ve been fighting it a little bit and to get the win is huge for us. We can keep that rolling and hopefully get another win tomorrow.”

Making his second straight start, goalie James Reimer turned away 37 shots for Detroit, which snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 16-13-4 (36 points) on the season. Philadelphia received a point in the loss, moving to 18-11-4 (40 points).

“We knew this would be a really tough stretch for us, compounded by all the injuries, but you got to find a way to get points,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight, we did. We found a way to get two.”

Kane gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:30 of the first period, cleaning up a rebound after a shot from captain Dylan Larkin hit the post. DeBrincat also earned his 200th career NHL assist on Kane’s first goal of the period.

Finding the back of the net again at 8:16, Kane doubled the Red Wings' lead to 2-0 when he collected the puck and scored behind the Flyers’ goal line after a shot from Justin Holl deflected off DeBrincat’s skate.

“It’s awesome,” DeBrincat said on reaching the 200-assist mark. “I think without guys like (Kane) and some teammates I would never be at this milestone, so most of the credit to them. I think you see today, I just get one off the skate and it ends up going up right on his stick. You just got to get lucky sometimes and some of those were pretty lucky today.”

Philadelphia cut its deficit to 2-1 at the nine-minute mark before Daniel Sprong answered with his eighth goal of the season on a power play. Lucas Raymond found Moritz Seider, who sent a slap-pass towards the net that was redirected by Sprong past Fylers goaltender Carter Hart, pushing the hosts ahead, 3-1.

Olli Maatta exited late in the first after colliding with Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway and did not return.

Detroit padded its first-period lead when J.T. Compher finished a rebound in tight to make it 4-1 at 15:38. Joe Veleno and Raymond picked up the assists on Compher’s seventh goal of the season.

With 18 seconds left in the first, Detroit pushed ahead, 5-1. Kane took DeBrincat’s feed from below Philadelphia’s blue line before sending a shot that bounced off the back boards to Shayne Gostisbehere, who one-timed it for his sixth goal of the season. It was the first time Detroit netted five tallies in the first 20 minutes of a game since Dec. 8, 2011 against Phoenix.

“I give the guys credit,” Lalonde said. “There was a good vibe from the group from the morning meeting on and obviously it led to a really good start.”

But the Flyers didn’t back down, scoring twice in a 24-second span early in the second period to climb back within a pair, 5-3.

Philadelphia made it 5-4 at 5:31 of the third period, then tied the game 7:59 later.

“It seemed like (the Flyers) got some goals where they just kind of shot it at the net, got some traffic and deflections,” said Kane, who earned his third straight multi-point game. “I think sometimes when you’re in a slump, you just need something to go your way. Obviously we had a great start, but it starts becoming 5-3 and 5-4, maybe a little doubt creeps in.”

Taking a 6-5 lead at 14:53, Philadelphia briefly went ahead before Larkin finished a shot from behind the goal line at 15:30 to tie the game at 6-6. Larkin, who scored his 12th goal of the season, was assisted by Jeff Petry and Seider.

After a scoreless overtime, Raymond and Kane each found the back of the net in the shootout.

"I think there is a way to manage our game, especially where we are," Lalonde said. "We have two goalies on IR. We have a third goalie who is battling in there. You'd like to think that we can manage our game a little more. A little DNA of our team and of our current lineup, and that has to change to be successful going forward."

NEXT UP: Playing its final game on Saturday night before the NHL’s annual holiday break, Detroit will face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Maatta’s status

“Unavailable for tomorrow, probably know more and see the extent of it.”

Lalonde on Reimer’s night

“I wouldn’t put it on James. I give him a ton of credit; he was obviously fighting it. You go with some of these games, you just have a feel that anything might go in. And for him to battle like he did in the end, through the overtime and to win the shootout for us, great on him. Very competitive on him.”

DeBrincat on continuing to develop chemistry with his linemates

“With Larks’ speed up the middle, I think he creates a lot for us. I thought when we had it in the zone, we were able to move around and play our game. It ended up working out for us.”

Kane on Friday’s win and his early experiences with the Red Wings

“The record hasn’t been great since I’ve been inserted into the lineup, so nice to be part of a win here. Obviously chemistry with Alex, we’ve had some different centers the past few games. Like (DeBrincat) said, I thought it worked pretty well with Larkin up the middle tonight with his speed. You just try to go into every game and figure out ways to get the puck as much as possible, make plays and be responsible defensively. That’s pretty much all you can control.”

Kane on getting his timing down

“Sometimes, like even tonight, I don’t think it was one of my better games. But it ends up looking alright on the scoresheet, right? Sometimes you’re not going to have the puck as much as other nights, but just try to get the timing down and when I get the chances, put them home.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday
RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0
PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1
Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players

Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players
RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues