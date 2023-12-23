RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

DETROIT -- The losses had been piling up for the Detroit Red Wings of late, and after letting an early four-goal lead slip away against the Philadelphia Flyers, frustration threatened to increase again on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

But Patrick Kane lived up to his “Showtime” nickname when he was needed most, notching two goals and an assist in regulation before scoring the deciding tally in the third round of the shootout to lead the Red Wings past the Flyers, 7-6.

“It’s big for us,” Alex DeBrincat said about Friday’s victory. “Obviously we’ve been fighting it a little bit and to get the win is huge for us. We can keep that rolling and hopefully get another win tomorrow.”

Making his second straight start, goalie James Reimer turned away 37 shots for Detroit, which snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 16-13-4 (36 points) on the season. Philadelphia received a point in the loss, moving to 18-11-4 (40 points).

“We knew this would be a really tough stretch for us, compounded by all the injuries, but you got to find a way to get points,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight, we did. We found a way to get two.”