RECAP: Bruins outlast Red Wings in New Year’s Eve battle, 5-3

DETROIT – In a back-and-forth affair between Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Bruins outlasted the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, before a sellout crowd in the annual New Year’s Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening.

With the win, Boston improved its season record to 22-7-6 (50 points). The Red Wings ended the 2023 calendar year with a 17-16-4 mark (38 points). The season series between the Bruins and Red Wings is now knotted at 2-2, with all four games decided in regulation.

Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman earned the win, stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Red Wings netminder Alex Lyon recorded 15 saves in the losing effort, and seemed to avoid injury after Boston’s first goal in the opening period.

The first period featured chippy play from the opening horn, and a combined seven penalties. The Red Wings earned a pair of power plays but were unable to convert. Boston’s Trent Frederic scored his eighth goal of the season with just 51.8 seconds remaining after an opportunistic pass up the right side of the ice by David Pastrnak.

Frederic’s backhanded shot beat Lyon, followed by a collision adjacent to the goal. Lyon remained in the game after falling to the ice and being tended to by the Red Wings’ training staff. The Bruins out-shot Detroit in the opening period, 8-5.

Frederic scored again less than five minutes (4:25) into the second period to give Boston a 2-0 lead. His uncontested shot from just outside the right faceoff circle beat Lyon.