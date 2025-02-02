RECAP: After grabbing first-period lead, Red Wings 'locked it down' for 3-1 victory over Flames

CALGARY -- The Detroit Red Wings stretched their winning streak to five consecutive games and swept the season series against the Calgary Flames for the third straight campaign with a 3-1 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 33 saves for his ninth win in his last 10 games, helping Detroit (26-21-5; 57 points) also push its point streak to six in a row. Goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots for Calgary (25-19-7; 57 points), which had entered the night boasting a 16-7-3 record on home ice this season.

“We’ve been gutting out a lot of wins lately,” Talbot said. “It’s nice to see that we can win in a lot of different ways. Sometimes, you pull it out when you don’t have your best. Give them a lot of credit. They came out hard, and we knew that they were going to. This is a tough building, and they just made that trade so you knew those new guys were going to come out here flying. Give our guys credit. We weathered the storm there at the beginning, got a couple big goals and locked it down from there.”

The Red Wings took a 2-0 lead into the visiting dressing room after the first period despite being outshot, 12-8.

“It’s great to have a two-goal lead after the first period, but I thought in the first five minutes there were opportunities for us to establish what we call our three-foot boundaries,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I didn’t think we did that. I thought [Calgary] did it better than we did, but we talked about it between periods.”

Captain Dylan Larkin’s team-leading 23rd goal of the season got things going at 8:27 of the first period. Speeding into the slot, Larkin finished Christian Fischer’s backhand feed from along the wall with a quick snap shot past Wolf.