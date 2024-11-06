PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday

“Any team can win on any given night,” Joe Veleno said. “It doesn’t matter the opponent. We need to have the same mentality and game plan going into it. Two Original Six matchups [on this road trip]. Pretty excited to be part of that, but we got a Chicago team that’s won a couple games lately. Toronto, we know how they are with their star power. We just got to be ready to go.”

Detroit takes to the road looking to build off Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Captain Dylan Larkin provided the offense, scoring twice on the power play for his first multi-point game of the season, and goalie Cam Talbot turned aside 31 shots to help the Red Wings snap a three-game winless streak.

“We did a lot of good things defensively,” Veleno said. “It’s just about getting to those harder areas a little bit more offensively, making it hard for goalies, getting into their eyes and bodies in front of the net. Defensively, I think we do a lot of good things in protecting our house and not giving them too many Grade-A chances inside. Offensively, we can do a little bit more for sure.”

In addition to Talbot starting between the pipes on Wednesday, the Red Wings will likely dress the same lineup they used against the Sabres, per head coach Derek Lalonde.

“We’re leaning towards the same six [defensemen],” Lalonde said. “Again, very comfortable with all seven. Maybe a little rhythm and opportunity after a pretty good team win [on Saturday.”

Patrick Kane, who spent his first 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, said he’s excited to return to Chicago.

“So many great memories and unbelievable moments,” Kane said. “Great friends and relationships were made. It seems like just yesterday you’re getting drafted there. The city was kind of overwhelming at first for me, especially being an 18-year-old kid. What we built there was unbelievable. A lot of great memories, and it’ll always be fun to go back.”