PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

CHICAGO – A busy stretch lies ahead for the Detroit Red Wings, who will play three preseason road games in as many days starting Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Puck drop between Detroit and Chicago is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

After using the summer months to rest and recover, jumping back into hockey’s daily grind can be an adjustment for players young and old. But when reflecting on the first half of the preseason, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said prospects like Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson don’t appear overwhelmed.