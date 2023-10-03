News Feed

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Detroit eyes third straight preseason win, sweep of home-and-home set versus Chicago

MicrosoftTeams-image (31)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CHICAGO – A busy stretch lies ahead for the Detroit Red Wings, who will play three preseason road games in as many days starting Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Puck drop between Detroit and Chicago is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

After using the summer months to rest and recover, jumping back into hockey’s daily grind can be an adjustment for players young and old. But when reflecting on the first half of the preseason, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said prospects like Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson don’t appear overwhelmed.

Meijer Postgame Comments | CHI vs. DET | 10/01/23

“Playing and getting a lot of minutes in a lot of situations gets you more comfortable,” Lalonde said after Sunday’s 6-1 win against Chicago. “That’s why you do it. (Kasper and Danielson) are probably playing beyond what we had slated, which they’ve earned. I think these types of minutes and experiences are extremely important for those young players.”

J.T. Compher, who had a goal and two assists on Sunday, also praised the young talent in the Red Wings’ lineup this preseason.

“Some of the young guys have played really well,” Compher said. “They’re also good kids who work hard. They’re out there after practice asking questions and are willing to learn, which as a young guy is super important. This is an important time for them. Even if it’s a couple of games and they go back to wherever they play for the year, it’s good to get reps in and build a little bit of trust for Newsy.”

Compher is starting his first season with the Red Wings after signing a five-year contract with Detroit in July. According to Compher, the transition to his new club has been smooth.

“First off, the locker room has been great,” said Compher, who spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche. “Super inviting and making guys feel comfortable. It’s not always easy when you have a lot of new faces coming into a room, but everyone seems to be getting along well and is excited for the year. I think that’s made the on-ice part a lot easier.”