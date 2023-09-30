PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals Saturday for preseason rematch

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will play the first half of a preseason back-to-back on Saturday night, hosting the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (1-1-0) and Capitals (1-0-1) is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit.

On Thursday at Washington, Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the second period before the Capitals scored four straight goals on their way to recording a 4-3 win. Robby Fabbri scored twice, and Daniel Sprong also found the back of the net for the Red Wings, while goalies Alex Lyon and prospect Sebastian Cossa combined for 25 saves.

“It’s tough, you do care about the outcome, but you care about maybe some individuals and the overall structure,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But there were some positives about the pushback we had in the end.”