Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals Saturday for preseason rematch

Detroit looks to split 2023-24 preseason home-and-home set against Washington

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will play the first half of a preseason back-to-back on Saturday night, hosting the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (1-1-0) and Capitals (1-0-1) is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit. 

On Thursday at Washington, Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the second period before the Capitals scored four straight goals on their way to recording a 4-3 win. Robby Fabbri scored twice, and Daniel Sprong also found the back of the net for the Red Wings, while goalies Alex Lyon and prospect Sebastian Cossa combined for 25 saves.

“It’s tough, you do care about the outcome, but you care about maybe some individuals and the overall structure,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But there were some positives about the pushback we had in the end.”

The Red Wings dressed a prospect-heavy lineup on Thursday, giving Lalonde and his staff a look at some of the younger, developing players in Detroit’s system.

“You need those experiences,” Lalonde said. “It’s just the reality of it. Cossa goes in there on the road against a very good, deep roster. It’s a 2-1 game and he needs those experiences, but you don’t want him to fail or pile up on him. I thought he did good.”

And continued growth, according to Andrew Copp, is not limited to just the inexperienced players.

“Growth is for everybody,” Copp said. “One of the things I got to see up close and personal was Blake Wheeler go from a 50-point guy to a 100-point guy in Winnipeg. That happened at 35 (years old). There’s no point where you think, ‘Okay, I’ve hit my ceiling.’ There are always ways to get better.”

After Saturday, the Red Wings will have five more preseason games remaining before kicking off the regular season at New Jersey on Oct. 12.

“Our expectations are high,” Fabbri said about the 2023-24 campaign. “So are everyone’s. We’re looking to come out ready to go.”

Lalonde updates Chiarot's status

Speaking to the media after Saturday's morning skate, Lalonde said that Ben Chiarot (personal reasons) has returned to the club.

"Ben actually practiced today," Lalonde said. "I think he was anxious to maybe play tomorrow, but we'll probably wait and maybe get a look at him on Tuesday."