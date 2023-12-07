PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 

DETROIT -- It’s Showtime in Hockeytown.
Patrick Kane will make his Detroit Red Wings debut on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (14-7-3; 31 points) and San Jose (7-17-2; 16 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“With talking to him, like the rest of our guys, we were pushing him hard,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Kane after Wednesday’s optional practice. “We thought it was in his best interest to get the day (Wednesday) like most of our guys. We’ll get a full morning skate (Thursday), and he’ll be in the lineup.”