PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 

First 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a First Responders Patch, presented by BELFOR, as part of annual Hometown Heroes Night celebration

DETvsSJS120723
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- It’s Showtime in Hockeytown.

Patrick Kane will make his Detroit Red Wings debut on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (14-7-3; 31 points) and San Jose (7-17-2; 16 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“With talking to him, like the rest of our guys, we were pushing him hard,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Kane after Wednesday’s optional practice. “We thought it was in his best interest to get the day (Wednesday) like most of our guys. We’ll get a full morning skate (Thursday), and he’ll be in the lineup.”

Thursday’s game also marks the annual Hometown Heroes Night at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive a limited-edition Hometown Heroes Red Wings jersey. All fans are encouraged to celebrate the hard work and sacrifice of local frontline heroes across metro Detroit, and the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a First Responders Patch, presented by BELFOR.

Kane, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28, underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1. The 35-year-old forward has not played an NHL game since May 1, last dressing for the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round.

“The exciting thing is my body feels good,” Kane said Tuesday. “That’s just a big step in that direction. It might take some games to get up to speed and just playing at this level. If it takes a couple weeks, that’s what it is. We’ll get there eventually.”

Kane split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers, recording 57 points on 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 games. A 16-year NHL veteran, Kane helped guide the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup Championships (2010, 2013, 2015) and has nine career All-Star appearances, among an impressive list of accolades.

“We’ll probably have a target, minute-wise, on what we want to do with him,” Lalonde said.

Even with all he has accomplished, Kane remains a fierce competitor and is motivated to contribute for the Red Wings, who won their third straight game Tuesday in a 5-3 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

“I think it’s a close group,” Kane said about his new teammates. “It seems to me like they have a lot of fun with each other and at the rink. I think that’s a big sign of teams that have a lot of success.”

On Tuesday, the Sharks rallied from a three-goal third-period deficit to defeat the New York Islanders in overtime, 5-4. Tomas Hertl paces San Jose in points (21) and assists (14), and is tied with Fabian Zetterlund for the team lead in goals (seven). Goalies Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen have combined for a 3.84 goals-against average and .893 save percentage this season.

Filip Zadina, drafted by Detroit sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday and logged 10:12 of ice time against the Islanders. The 24-year-old forward collected 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) in 190 games with the Red Wings before being placed on waivers on July 3. He signed a one-year deal with the Sharks one week later.

