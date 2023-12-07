PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 

Thursday’s game also marks the annual Hometown Heroes Night at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive a limited-edition Hometown Heroes Red Wings jersey. All fans are encouraged to celebrate the hard work and sacrifice of local frontline heroes across metro Detroit, and the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a First Responders Patch, presented by BELFOR.

Kane, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28, underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1. The 35-year-old forward has not played an NHL game since May 1, last dressing for the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round.

“The exciting thing is my body feels good,” Kane said Tuesday. “That’s just a big step in that direction. It might take some games to get up to speed and just playing at this level. If it takes a couple weeks, that’s what it is. We’ll get there eventually.”

Kane split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers, recording 57 points on 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 games. A 16-year NHL veteran, Kane helped guide the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup Championships (2010, 2013, 2015) and has nine career All-Star appearances, among an impressive list of accolades.