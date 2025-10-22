PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

BUFFALO -- Kicking off their first back-to-back set of the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Red Wings will try to extend their winning streak to six consecutive games when they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday night.

Detroit (5-1-0; 10 points) and Buffalo (2-4-0; 4 points) will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and TNT in addition to streaming on HBO MAX. Fans can also tune in to 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station.

“We’re starting to figure out who we are and what works for us,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “On the road, you can’t get away with wasting minutes…Sometimes at home, you can get away with that a little bit. On the road, teams make you pay. When the gun goes off, we have to be ready to run.”

Detroit capped a three-game homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon, backed by two goals apiece from captain Dylan Larkin and rookie Emmitt Finnie. The Red Wings limited the two-time defending Western-Conference champions to just 11 shots in the first 40 minutes and grabbed momentum with three second-period goals.