Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Marco Kasper is still just a kid in many ways, just over three months removed from graduating high school and less than seven months away from his 20th birthday.

But Kasper has shouldered high expectations since being selected eighth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Fortunately, the external pressure does not bother the young forward prospect.

In fact, Kasper said he hardly knows it is out there at all.

“I’m pretty good at blocking out all the noise from outside,” Kasper said on Thursday at the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament. “I’m just trying to focus on my game. I’m getting better every day. If there’s any pressure it comes from inside, from me. I just try to do my best out there.”

Kasper recorded 23 points in 52 Swedish Hockey League games with Rogle BK to start the 2022-23 season before making his NHL debut on April 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward sustained a season-ending lower-body injury in that game and was shut down for the remainder of the campaign.

While his brief NHL experience last season was beneficial, equally important to Kasper’s development has been his time in the club’s facilities in Detroit and forming close friendships with his fellow Red Wings prospects.