Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin
Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Joe Veleno restricted free agent one-year deal

After signing new contract, Veleno preparing for camp with 'clear mind'
Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play

Nate Danielson

Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson impressing as defensive-minded forward
Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year contract

Red Wings announce updated start time for game on Feb. 24 vs. St. Louis Blues

Red Wings announce updated start time for game on Feb. 24

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

After summer of training, Detroit’s eighth overall pick in 2022 ready to experience annual event in Traverse City

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Marco Kasper is still just a kid in many ways, just over three months removed from graduating high school and less than seven months away from his 20th birthday.

But Kasper has shouldered high expectations since being selected eighth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Fortunately, the external pressure does not bother the young forward prospect.

In fact, Kasper said he hardly knows it is out there at all.

“I’m pretty good at blocking out all the noise from outside,” Kasper said on Thursday at the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament. “I’m just trying to focus on my game. I’m getting better every day. If there’s any pressure it comes from inside, from me. I just try to do my best out there.”

Kasper recorded 23 points in 52 Swedish Hockey League games with Rogle BK to start the 2022-23 season before making his NHL debut on April 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward sustained a season-ending lower-body injury in that game and was shut down for the remainder of the campaign.

While his brief NHL experience last season was beneficial, equally important to Kasper’s development has been his time in the club’s facilities in Detroit and forming close friendships with his fellow Red Wings prospects.

Marco Kasper | Summer Wings

“It’s awesome,” Kasper said. “I’ve met a lot of guys at development camp the past two years. A couple new guys coming in this year. It’s just fun to be around those guys.”

Kasper was a full participant at Detroit’s Development Camp in July, and after putting in the offseason work, he said he feels “fully recovered” from his injury.

“I worked out hard this summer to get stronger, even working on the ice as well,” he said. “Really excited to get the season started.”

The Red Wings will play their first game of this year’s tournament on Thursday, dropping the puck against the Dallas Stars at 6:30 p.m. at CENTRE Ice Arena streaming on DetroitRedWings.com and YouTube. And for Kasper, using the next four days to make a strong impression in front of Detroit’s top brass is exciting.

“This is my first prospect tournament,” Kasper said. “I’m really excited to come up here to Traverse City, be here with the other prospects and get it going.”