Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

29-year-old forward named NHL’s First Star of the Week after recording nine points (four goals, five assists) in four games last week

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy

DETROIT -- Currently riding a five-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings have been one of the NHL’s hottest clubs just over a week into the 2025-26 season. And while contributions throughout their lineup have helped the Red Wings jump out to a 5-1-0 (10 points) start, leading the way both on and off the ice is captain Dylan Larkin.

The 29-year-old forward paced the NHL with 9 points (four goals, five assists) and a plus-7 rating in four games last week, and for that was named the League’s First Star of the Week on Monday for the period ending Sunday, Oct. 19. Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood were named Second and Third Stars, respectively.

Todd McLellan has gotten to know the Waterford, Mich., native pretty well since taking over behind the bench last December, and the Red Wings head coach gave high praise for Larkin’s play to begin the campaign.

“Everything a captain should be,” McLellan said on Sunday. “Leadership – and leadership isn’t just ‘rah rah.’ A lot of times he’s leading by example. He’s done a tremendous job. We’re early in the season and he’s playing banged up a little bit. But everything that we should see from Dylan, we’re seeing from him right now. Now, we’ve got a long way to go. He’s got to keep doing that.”

With at least one point in each of Detroit’s first six games, including matching an NHL career-high four (two goals, two assists) in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena, Larkin also became the third player in franchise history with multiple season-opening point streaks of six-or-more contests, following Steve Yzerman (7 GP in 1988-89 & 6 GP in 1984-85) and Gordie Howe (6 GP in 1968-69 & 1961-62).

Additionally, as of Monday morning, Larkin was also tied with Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for the third-most points (11) and in a three-way tie with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen for the third-best plus-minus rating (plus-9) in the NHL.

“I had a good summer,” Larkin said. “A healthy summer. I think just positivity and carrying that over to the season. Playing with Finn and Ray. Playing with Apps when he came up. Great-skating guys that can think the game at a high speed. [They’re] making it very easy. I don’t have to be F1 on the forecheck and the first guy back to play defense. It takes a little bit of the load when you got two other guys that can skate, go help and do some of the heavy lifting to get the pucks back.”

Statistics aside, Larkin’s leadership is also positively impacting this Red Wings squad and the culture inside the dressing room. For example, watch the replays of Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s and Emmitt Finnie’s first career NHL goals and you’ll catch Larkin – in both instances – race to the net and scoop up the milestone pucks for his rookie teammates.

“On the bench, he talks to me a lot,” Finnie said about Larkin. “He’s giving me pointers throughout the game. Even during practice and stuff, he’s always helping me with all the little things. He’s been great for me.”

