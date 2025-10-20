Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

DETROIT -- Currently riding a five-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings have been one of the NHL’s hottest clubs just over a week into the 2025-26 season. And while contributions throughout their lineup have helped the Red Wings jump out to a 5-1-0 (10 points) start, leading the way both on and off the ice is captain Dylan Larkin.

The 29-year-old forward paced the NHL with 9 points (four goals, five assists) and a plus-7 rating in four games last week, and for that was named the League’s First Star of the Week on Monday for the period ending Sunday, Oct. 19. Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood were named Second and Third Stars, respectively.

Todd McLellan has gotten to know the Waterford, Mich., native pretty well since taking over behind the bench last December, and the Red Wings head coach gave high praise for Larkin’s play to begin the campaign.