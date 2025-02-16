‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

For Larkin, having his family on hand to share the moment at Bell Centre made his highlight-reel goal that much more memorable.

“My family means the world to me,” Larkin said. “To have that moment and see them, and for my wife to be there as well, is just so special. My family has helped me all along the way. They’re my biggest supporters and fans. I know my dad, mom, brother and wife were just beaming with pride and that’s really everything to me. It was such a cool moment.”

Larkin, who recorded his first points of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday, is averaging 13:46 of ice time through the first two games of the tournament. The 28-year-old forward said he’s enjoyed every aspect of the international event so far and is eager for what lies ahead.

“It’s been a great experience,” Larkin said. “Even off the ice, getting to know the guys and being on a big stage like this, then on the ice it’s been unbelievable. Honestly, I knew it was going to be high paced, fast and intense but it’s really been the next level in terms of the speed and skill of the players. It’s been everything I thought it was going to be and more, but then again, it’s something I’m really fortunate to be part of.”