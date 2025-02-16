‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

BOSTON -- Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin described Saturday night’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off game as one of the best experiences of his life, and it’s easy to understand why.
Named the Second Star of the United States’ 3-1 win over rival Canada at Bell Centre, Larkin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 13:33 of the second period and recorded an assist in 16:17 of ice time to help his country clinch a berth in Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden.
“It’s still settling in,” Larkin told DetroitRedWings.com on Sunday afternoon. “It was a big goal for our team and honestly, kind of cool to say for our country and USA Hockey. It felt great to contribute to the win like that on a stage like that. A big game with all the big players, so it was really special. It’s something I’m proud of and will be for a long time.”