‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Red Wings captain talks with DetroitRedWings.com following Saturday’s exciting rivalry game between USA and Canada

DET_Larkin_02.16.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

BOSTON -- Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin described Saturday night’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off game as one of the best experiences of his life, and it’s easy to understand why.

Named the Second Star of the United States’ 3-1 win over rival Canada at Bell Centre, Larkin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 13:33 of the second period and recorded an assist in 16:17 of ice time to help his country clinch a berth in Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden.

“It’s still settling in,” Larkin told DetroitRedWings.com on Sunday afternoon. “It was a big goal for our team and honestly, kind of cool to say for our country and USA Hockey. It felt great to contribute to the win like that on a stage like that. A big game with all the big players, so it was really special. It’s something I’m proud of and will be for a long time.”

For Larkin, having his family on hand to share the moment at Bell Centre made his highlight-reel goal that much more memorable.

“My family means the world to me,” Larkin said. “To have that moment and see them, and for my wife to be there as well, is just so special. My family has helped me all along the way. They’re my biggest supporters and fans. I know my dad, mom, brother and wife were just beaming with pride and that’s really everything to me. It was such a cool moment.”

Larkin, who recorded his first points of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday, is averaging 13:46 of ice time through the first two games of the tournament. The 28-year-old forward said he’s enjoyed every aspect of the international event so far and is eager for what lies ahead.

“It’s been a great experience,” Larkin said. “Even off the ice, getting to know the guys and being on a big stage like this, then on the ice it’s been unbelievable. Honestly, I knew it was going to be high paced, fast and intense but it’s really been the next level in terms of the speed and skill of the players. It’s been everything I thought it was going to be and more, but then again, it’s something I’m really fortunate to be part of.”

Up next for Larkin and the Americans is a Monday night showdown (8 p.m. puck drop with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on MAX and TNT) against Sweden at TD Garden.

“We believe in this group," U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan told the media postgame in Montreal. "We think we’ve got a terrific hockey team. Having said that, so does Canada and Sweden and Finland. As we’ve said to our players all along, nothing is inevitable in this game. The greatest thing about our sport is you’ve got to earn it every night. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to earn it every single day."

Also keeping a one-day-at-a-time mentality, Larkin said there's one player he’s very excited to take on come Monday night.

“I can’t wait to see him,” Larkin said about Lucas Raymond, who leads Sweden with three points (all assists) in two tournament games. “I haven’t talked to him, which is rare, and I miss him. I can’t wait to play against him. We’ve talked about it a lot leading up to this tournament. With the speed and skill of these games, they’ve been so intense, those guys are going to want to win and try to get into the championship. It’s going to be another big game, and [Raymond] is a big-game player, so we’re going to have to watch out for him. I don’t think I’ll be giving too many of his secrets away. I’ll probably keep those for myself and try to shut him down.”

