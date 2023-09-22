Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

News Feed

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp
Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career
‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions
Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule
Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 
Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School
William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 
Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City
E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season
Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman
Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare
Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Players want to ‘grind during camp’ in Traverse City

fz0cc1pw
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – From on-ice drills to team video sessions, 2023 Training Camp lays the foundation for what the Detroit Red Wings aim to make a successful 2023-24 season.

But with a projected Opening Night roster featuring several new faces, the players know it might take time to learn through mistakes and settle into head coach Derek Lalonde’s system.

That is why, even after the action at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena concludes next Monday, forward Alex DeBrincat said Detroit must keep its work rate up.

“The hard work has to start here, or else it’s probably not going to start,” DeBrincat said Friday. “I think we really need to grind during camp, and it will become a lot easier during the year.”

DeBrincat is amidst his first training camp with Detroit after being acquired via trade with the Ottawa Senators in July. The Farmington Hills, Mich., native said he and his new teammates are actively building habits to help them become “the hardest working team out there.”

‘We need to pin down our systems and work on that, then it becomes second nature to everyone,” DeBrincat said. “It’s just predictable out there. Everyone knows what we’re doing. I think also just the work ethic out there. If everyone is going hard and competing, we all are competing for jobs here. I think once that level is to a certain point, it just becomes easier and easier to compete at that same level every single day. That carries into games.”

Forward David Perron said he noticed an uptick in intensity on Day 2 of camp.

“We go into the practice, and we don’t just wait around to kind of see what the system is going to be or what kind of drills we are going to do,” Perron said. “I think the older guys are all familiar with what we’re supposed to do out on the ice. We can push the pace in practice. That’s exactly what we’ve done the first two days already.”

David Perron | Media Availability | 09/22/23

Lalonde agreed with Perron, elaborating on the importance of Detroit’s leadership group.

“Some of the types of players we’ve added will help us in that area, being a little harder to play against and a little heavier, more physical,” Lalonde said. “But I also think it’s a step from our leadership group. The most physical player in our camp yesterday was Mo Seider. That’s a sign of him growing.

“This is what camp needs to look like, reps need to be like, and I think that follows suit. Dylan (Larkin) was similar today. When you have your veteran leader-type guys set an example, I think that’s a step in their maturity and growth in our leadership group.”

Derek Lalonde | Media Availability | 09/21/23

Seider believes offense from defense is key for Detroit

Seider is focusing on team success as he enters his third season with the Red Wings. And he’s projecting much of their success begins with being efficient and offensive-minded in their own zone.

“The less we play in our zone, the more time we will have in the o-zone,” Seider said Thursday. “That’s the ultimate goal. We want to set our guys up in the offense, have the puck more than we had last year, have more scoring chances and get more goals. We want to score and go out there and be difference makers.”

Detroit blueliners played a significant role offensively last season by combining for 168 points, the most since the club led the NHL with 196 points in 2010-11.

“We want to improve and get better in every single category,” Seider said. “We did a good job last year. We were better in the d-zone, chances against and goals against. We want to take the next step by getting in the upper half of the standings and be a team that is above .500.”

The Red Wings prioritized defensive depth in free agency and trades this summer, adding Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jeff Petry.

The new additions on the back end are already impressing at camp, according to Seider.

“They look strong and mature,” Seider said. “I’m excited to go out and get some reps with them. I think we’ve bonded pretty well already up here. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the week.”