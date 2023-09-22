Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – From on-ice drills to team video sessions, 2023 Training Camp lays the foundation for what the Detroit Red Wings aim to make a successful 2023-24 season.
But with a projected Opening Night roster featuring several new faces, the players know it might take time to learn through mistakes and settle into head coach Derek Lalonde’s system.
That is why, even after the action at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena concludes next Monday, forward Alex DeBrincat said Detroit must keep its work rate up.
“The hard work has to start here, or else it’s probably not going to start,” DeBrincat said Friday. “I think we really need to grind during camp, and it will become a lot easier during the year.”