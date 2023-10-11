- The Chevrolet Plaza opens at 3:00 p.m., with players expected to walk the Red Carpet between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m.
- Ticketed and non-ticketed fans at the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk can interact with current Red Wings players, including brief autograph and selfie opportunities
- Ticketed fans encouraged to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. to enjoy the Opening Show
Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk launches Red Wings opening night
This Saturday, presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer
DETROIT – The fan-favorite “Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk,” presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer, will return to the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena prior to the Detroit Red Wings’ home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The Red Wings today announced special events surrounding Opening Night, in addition to new features at Little Caesars Arena for the 2023-24 season.
HOCKEYTOWN RED CARPET WALK AND EXPERIENCE
The Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk will begin at 3:45 p.m. at the Trinity Health Garage (165 Sproat St.) and pass through the Chevrolet Plaza.
The Coca-Cola Hockeytown Experience and yard games, photo opportunities and giveaways will be located in the Chevrolet Plaza and the Budweiser Biergarten. There will also be a stage for live music and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Show. New this year will be a flyover performed by the U.S. Coast Guard.
All four Little Caesars Arena restaurants and the Team Store will open at 3:00 p.m.
ARRIVE EARLY TO SEE SPECIAL OPENING SHOW
A special Opening Show will begin in the arena bowl at approximately 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:00 p.m. puck drop, so ticketed fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m.
All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night rally towel. The Via concourse will feature face painters, airbrush artists, photo opportunities and more.
WHAT’S NEW AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA?
The Red Wings enter their seventh season at the award-winning Little Caesars Arena with exciting new offerings available to fans:
New Concessions Items
- New concessions items available at Little Caesars Arena will include a rotation of wraps, Chili Cheese Fries and Loaded Cheese Fries and more.
- Near PORTALS 43 and 44 on the upper concourse, there will be a new Baked Potato Bar.
- Grab N’ Go locations will now feature Seven-Layer Dip with Tortilla Chips, Pasta Salad and Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad.
New Menu Items at Arena Restaurants
- Detroit staple Bert’s Marketplace will return to Little Caesars Arena, bringing Red Wings fans its signature barbeque flavors in the upper concourse.
- All desserts at Little Caesars Arena’s restaurants will be packaged “To Go” for fans to take back to their seats.
- Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar have introduced new menu items for the Red Wings season.
- Mike’s Pizza Bar
- Chix-Parm Sandwich
- Meatball Skillet
- Jumbo Mozz Sticks
- The Mixing Board
- Bacon-Wrapped Dates
- Firehouse Shrimp
- PointsBet Sports Bar
- Bacon Bourbon Peach Cobbler
- Buddha Bowl
- Caramel Crunch Chicken Wings
- Elote Street Wings
- French Onion Dog
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato
- Mediterranean Sampler Board
- Short Rib Pot Pie
- Steak Frites
- Crème Brulee
New Merchandise Items
In partnership with Delaware North, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment is proud to introduce several new Red Wings merchandise lines at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store:
- Mitchell & Ness “Blue Line” premium jerseys will be available, featuring Red Wings Hall of Famers.
- Pro Standard luxury sportwear will make its Red Wings debut.
- OVO (October’s Very Own), the limited-edition fashion line created by Drake, will be available.
- DKNY, Greyson Clothiers, Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, Travis Mathew, WEAR by Erin Andrews and Vineyard Vines will all have new items and styles available for the season.
5-GAME PLANS, GROUP TICKET PACKAGES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE
In addition to single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, the Red Wings recently introduced a pair of 5-Game Plans, presented by Great Clips. Detroit’s 5-Game Plans feature savings off single-game ticket pricing and priority access to purchase a Winged Wheel Nation membership for the 2024-25 season.
Fans interested in group ticket packages can contact the Red Wings group sales team at 313-471-7575 or visit the Group Tickets page on DetroitRedWings.com.
The Red Wings will begin the 2023-24 season on the road, playing at New Jersey in the season opener on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and HULU.