Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk launches Red Wings opening night 

DETROIT – The fan-favorite “Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk,” presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer, will return to the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena prior to the Detroit Red Wings’ home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The Red Wings today announced special events surrounding Opening Night, in addition to new features at Little Caesars Arena for the 2023-24 season.

HOCKEYTOWN RED CARPET WALK AND EXPERIENCE

The Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk will begin at 3:45 p.m. at the Trinity Health Garage (165 Sproat St.) and pass through the Chevrolet Plaza.

The Coca-Cola Hockeytown Experience and yard games, photo opportunities and giveaways will be located in the Chevrolet Plaza and the Budweiser Biergarten. There will also be a stage for live music and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Show. New this year will be a flyover performed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

All four Little Caesars Arena restaurants and the Team Store will open at 3:00 p.m.