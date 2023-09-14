Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with forward Gustav Nyquist.

After he was passed over during his first year of eligibility in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Gustav Nyquist began to wonder if he would ever be drafted into the NHL.

He spent another season playing for the Malmo Redhawks in Sweden’s top junior league, ultimately committing to play college hockey at the University of Maine. Much to his surprise, he was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft that next year.

“My hopes weren’t that high. I didn’t get drafted my first draft (in 2007),” Nyquist said. “Once you kind of miss out on your first draft, maybe your hopes aren’t that high, but I had some meetings with Hakan Andersson. Once the call came in, I wasn’t even watching the draft.

“I can’t remember what I was doing but I wasn’t focused on it at all. I got a call from Detroit saying that I got drafted in the fourth round, which is way higher than I expected. It was a very cool feeling obviously. A good memory from a long time ago now.”

Andersson had his eye on Nyquist in 2007. Yet he didn’t draft him, a decision he was never comfortable with.

“He actually had a hell of a year (in 2007),” said Andersson, who is the Red Wings’ director of European scouting. “He was small when he played junior in Sweden. He had a good year in terms of points. I kind of regretted it (not drafting him).He was drafted in his second year of eligibility. I happened to see him some games where I liked what I saw. But his point total in Swedish junior league was not good in year two because he was injured. I think that was one of the reasons why we got him.

“Very smart person. He’s highly educated, too. If he wants to, after playing, I think he can go for really high-end jobs. Really smart person, aware and smart.”