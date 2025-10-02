Why can I only purchase commemorative tickets for certain games?
Commemorative Ticket FAQ's
Detroit Red Wings Commemorative tickets are a brand-new program, available to attendees of each individual game. Only the games you personally attend and scan your ticket for are available for you to purchase. If you are not seeing the games you attended, please ensure you are logged into the Ticketmaster account you purchased your tickets with.
Are Detroit Red Wings Commemorative Tickets shipped internationally?
Yes! We do ship internationally. AR will work globally as well.
How long will products from my game be available?
Products from your game will be available for purchase all season long.
Does every ticket include an AR experience?
No. Only tickets that are a part of the Hockeytown Signature Series will include an AR experience.
How do I access my AR experience on my commemorative ticket?
Scan the QR code conveniently located on the back of your ticket, to activate your AR experience.
Is my commemorative ticket customizable?
Fans will be able to customize their commemorative ticket in a variety of ways including seat number, score, and much more!