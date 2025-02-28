2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

Communication, leaning on past experiences and more go into making sure club has what it needs at Ohio Stadium this weekend

20250108_NHL_DetroitRedWings_StadiumSeries_027b
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The excitement and anticipation levels are quickly rising for the 2025 NHL Stadium Series, which will see the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets square off in front of an estimated 90,000-plus fans at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.

But truth is, for the Red Wings equipment staff, ensuring the club is ready to go in Columbus on Friday and Saturday is a process that began well before this week.

“It starts almost a year before,” Detroit equipment manager Paul Boyer told DetroitRedWings.com on Thursday afternoon. “The League sits down with us, so we know we’re getting [an outdoor game], and they go over particulars with us, like how many sets of jerseys we have to use, everything they’re going to give us and apparel. Then, we place the all the orders, get everything in. It’s a lot of prep well in advance.”

Led by Boyer and assistant equipment managers John Remejes and Brady Munger, the Red Wings equipment staff is a tight-knit, experienced crew that oversees a lot of detailed work.

Saturday’s marquee event, according to Munger, is no different.

“From our perspective, being the visiting team for these types of games is much easier than being the home team,” Munger said. “Really, you just need to worry about yourself. For us, as much as we can, we try treat this like a normal road game. Yes, there’s special gear and there’s a lot more fanfare with all the people around, but it’s mostly the same.”

Munger added that two additional members of their crew --- assistants Dylan VanZant and Rick Szuber – drove a truck filled with gear and necessities from Little Caesars Arena to Ohio Stadium early Thursday morning to set up everything ahead of when the team arrives on Friday afternoon.

“That’s just to help us set up since we play [Thursday night] and so there’s not as much for us to do when we get there,” Munger said. “But for us, strategically, we try to keep it as normal as possible.”

In addition to the basics, there are subtle equipment-related things to be aware of when playing an outdoor game, Remejes said.

“We’ve found that many guys expect it to be colder outside, so they put on a lot of heavy stuff on underneath their jerseys and wear it out there,” Remejes said. “But by the end of it, they’re usually just wearing what they normally wear because they’re going to be sweating out there and the benches are usually warm. The coldest thing is probably the walk from the ice to the dressing room.”

It'll be all hands on deck for the Red Wings equipment staff at Ohio Stadium this weekend. But it’s a game that they, like Detroit’s players and coaching staff, are also very excited to be part of.

“Out of all of the outdoor games that we’ve done, this game might have the most significance out of all of them,” Munger said. “Right now, we’re battling Columbus for a playoff spot. It’s been a while since a game like this has meant that much, and to have it be an outdoor game, it’s extra.”

