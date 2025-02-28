2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

DETROIT -- The excitement and anticipation levels are quickly rising for the 2025 NHL Stadium Series, which will see the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets square off in front of an estimated 90,000-plus fans at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.

But truth is, for the Red Wings equipment staff, ensuring the club is ready to go in Columbus on Friday and Saturday is a process that began well before this week.

“It starts almost a year before,” Detroit equipment manager Paul Boyer told DetroitRedWings.com on Thursday afternoon. “The League sits down with us, so we know we’re getting [an outdoor game], and they go over particulars with us, like how many sets of jerseys we have to use, everything they’re going to give us and apparel. Then, we place the all the orders, get everything in. It’s a lot of prep well in advance.”