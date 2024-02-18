2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

DET-Stadium series
By NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL / NHL.com

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will feature the Columbus Blue Jackets hosting the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State University football team, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Additional details for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including ticketing and broadcast information, and the game’s start time, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ here.

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the first regular-season outdoor game for the Blue Jackets, who will become the 30th NHL team to participate in such a game. It will be the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Red Wings, who are 2-0-2 in their previous appearances: a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field; a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Winter Classic® at Michigan Stadium; a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Coors Field in Denver, Co. in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series™; and a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic™ at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL. The Blue Jackets are led by forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Adam Fantilli and Captain Boone Jenner, defenseman Zach Werenski, and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The Red Wings counter with forwards Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Captain Dylan Larkin, along with defensemen Jake Walman and Moritz Seider, and goaltender Alex Lyon.

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets franchises have faced off in 111 games during the regular season, with Detroit holding a 38-point edge over Columbus (DET 64-31-16 – 144 points, CBJ 46-51-14 – 106 points). The Red Wings defeated the Blue Jackets in their only meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in 2009, winning a Conference Quarterfinal series in four games.

