Young Talent, High Hopes: WBS Begins Playoffs

During Kyle Dubas’ season-ending media availability, he mentioned a few other names to keep on the radar both now and come training camp.

In goal, Joel Blomqvist will start between the pipes for WBS. After putting together an AHL All-Star and All-Rookie season in 2023-24, his first in North America, the Finnish netminder got a big opportunity at the start of this year with an injury to Alex Nedeljkovic. Blomqvist starred in his NHL debut and went on to start 12 games for Pittsburgh, appearing in 15 total.

There’s a lot to like about the 23-year-old. Dubas has mentioned his athleticism – especially laterally – and speed, along with Blomqvist’s ability to rebound from bad games or stretches. But he’s still a young goalie with a lot of growth and development ahead of him, and this is a massive opportunity.

On defense, Dubas said that 2024 second-round pick Harrison Brunicke has been playing “very well” in his first stint with WBS. He was a fantastic surprise at last year’s training camp, and seems poised to make even more noise at this year’s training camp. Meanwhile, 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering struggled out of the gate a bit, but managed to get himself on track and took advantage of his opportunity when called up to Pittsburgh.

“I feel like I proved to myself that I can play in the NHL,” Pickering said. “But, I mean, the coaching staff is great. It’s all areas of my game that you’re trying to get better at, it’s not one specific thing. I want to be full-time next year, I want to be [in Pittsburgh] the whole year, and that’s the goal. So, they’re committed to helping me do that, and they care. So, it’s good to have a coaching staff that cares that much.”

Dubas said he wants Pickering to have a strong postseason and then push for 17-20 minutes a night, earning the right to have that much ice time instead of settling into a role where he plays 12-13 minutes.

The last younger defenseman Dubas brought up was Jack St. Ivany, who earned a three-year deal after a strong finish to the 2023-24 season, but dealt with some injuries this year that weren’t ideal from a timing standpoint.

Up top, Dubas said they probably could have recalled Tristan Broz at the end of the year, but ultimately decided against it. “We just didn't think that those types of games should be his first recalls into the NHL, notably the game (against Washington), playing a team that's dressing 14 forwards and four (defensemen) — best to have him stay down in Wilkes and come up next year where we can guarantee him a legitimate opportunity,” Dubas said.