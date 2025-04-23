Young Talent, High Hopes: WBS Begins Playoffs

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League begins the 2024-25 postseason with a best-of-three opening-round series against Lehigh Valley for the second straight year. The schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Wednesday, Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena
Game 2: Friday, Apr. 25 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Apr. 27 – Lehigh Valley @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena
When WBS practiced at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex earlier this month, Ville Koivunen was on his first road trip with Pittsburgh after getting called up and making his NHL debut on March 30 vs. Ottawa. It was the start of an impressive run for the 21-year-old, acquired from Carolina at last year’s deadline in the Jake Guentzel trade.
READ – Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs
Koivunen picked up seven points through his first eight games, the most points by a Penguin in his first eight games since Guentzel also had seven in the 2016-17 campaign. That included a five-game point streak, the longest by a Pittsburgh rookie since John Marino had a six-game point streak in November 2019. His performance gave the organization optimism and provided Koivunen with confidence returning to WBS for their run.
The Finnish forward finished the AHL regular season with 21 goals, 35 assists, and 56 points in 63 games, and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team. He’s hoping to keep that momentum going in his first professional postseason in North America.
“We have a very good team there,” Koivunen said. “We have a great group, always have a lot of fun together. We’ve played pretty good the whole season, so, I'm pretty happy and excited about what's going to happen.”