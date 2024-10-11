Dream Debut for Joel Blomqvist

Mike Sullivan couldn’t say enough about Blomqvist’s play, especially early.

“I thought he had a big impact on our ability to settle into the game,” the Penguins head coach said. “He was a huge part of it. I thought he was terrific.”

Before the game, Sullivan’s message to Blomqvist focused on continuing the momentum he had built during training camp.

“I think his training camp's got stronger and stronger with each game that he's played,” Sullivan said prior to puck drop. “He's a quality goaltender. We're not asking him to do anything that he's not accustomed to doing. He's got to go out and be himself and embrace the moment. We believe in him. We believe he's going to give us a chance to win."

The Penguins were extremely encouraged by Blomqvist’s first professional season in North America. The 2024 AHL All-Star went 25-12-6 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. For his efforts, Blomqvist was also named to the 2024 AHL All-Rookie Team.

“His game really evolved over the course of that season,” Sullivan said. “My observation of him is I think he's technically pretty sound, and he has good size. He’s tall, he’s rangy. By nature of that, he takes up a lot of net. So, when you combine some of his technical game and how sound he is with his size and his physical stature, I think it really sets him up for success.”

When Joel first told his parents he wanted to be a goalie – “I found the equipment the goalies wore was really cool, and wanted to try it out myself,” he said – Nina had a hilarious reaction.

“I was like, nooo!” she laughed, covering her face with her hands. “More money, nooo!”

But she truly couldn’t have been more supportive of her son, with Anders saying, “actually, it was Nina that was with Joel a lot more when he was small, because I was with our older son a lot. We were a hockey family, at hockey all the time.”

Emil Blomqvist was watching from back home, which is what Anders usually does, even though the games start at 2 AM in Finland and he still works full time. Sacrifices like that made this milestone night even sweeter for the Blomqvists, and it meant a lot to Joel that they were here.